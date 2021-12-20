what should i do when i come into contact with the virus?





Cases are on the rise and so are quarantines and people in solitary confinement. Tracking requires that anyone who has been in contact with a positive is involved in the contagion containment action. But who is to be considered a contact? And how should it behave? Do quarantines change between those who are or are not vaccinated? And so does active school surveillance mean?

These and many questions are answered directly by the Ministry of Health

What is the definition of “contact”?

A contact of a COVID-19 case is any person exposed to a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19 within a period of time ranging from 48 hours before the onset of symptoms up to 14 days after or until the time of diagnosis and case isolation. If the case has no symptoms, contact is defined as a person who has had contact with the index case within a period of time ranging from 48 hours prior to the collection of the sample leading to confirmation and up to 14 days after or up to the moment. of the diagnosis and isolation of the case.

What is the definition of “close contact” or “high risk”?

The “close contact” (high risk exposure) of a probable or confirmed case is defined as:

a person living in the same home as a COVID-19 case

a person who has had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case (e.g. handshake)

a person who has had unprotected direct contact with secretions from a COVID19 case (e.g. touching used paper handkerchiefs with bare hands)

a person who has had direct (face-to-face) contact with a COVID-19 case, at a distance of less than 2 meters and at least 15 minutes

a person who has been in an enclosed environment (e.g. classroom, meeting room, hospital waiting room) with a COVID-19 case in the absence of suitable PPE

a healthcare worker or other person providing direct assistance to a COVID-19 case or laboratory personnel handling samples of a COVID-19 case without the use of recommended PPE or through the use of unsuitable PPE

a person who traveled seated by train, plane or any other means of transportation within two seats in any direction relative to a COVID-19 case; the travel companions and the staff assigned to the section of the plane / train where the index case was sitting are also close contacts.

Healthcare professionals, based on individual risk assessments, may assume that some people, regardless of duration and duration setting in which the contact took place, have had a high risk exposure.

What is meant by “low risk” contact?

A low-risk contact is a person who has had one or more of the following exposures:

a person who has had direct (face-to-face) contact with a COVID-19 case, at a distance of less than 2 meters and for less than 15 minutes

a person who has been in an enclosed environment (e.g. classroom, boardroom, hospital waiting room) or who has traveled with a COVID-19 case for less than 15 minutes

a healthcare worker or other person providing direct assistance to a COVID-19 case or laboratory staff handling samples of a COVID-19 case, equipped with recommended PPE

all passengers and crew of a flight in which a COVID-19 case was present, with the exception of passengers seated within two seats in any direction with respect to the COVID-19 case, travel companions and section staff plane / train where the index case was sitting which are in fact classified as high risk contacts.

I have been identified as a COVID-19 confirmed case “close contact” but I have had a swab (or other type of test) with a negative result, can I avoid or finish quarantine first?

No. In the event that you are identified as a “close contact” of a confirmed COVID-19 case, no test with negative results allows you to be exempted from undergoing a quarantine period lasting at least 7 or 10 days (depending on vaccination status) since the last exhibition with a negative antigen or molecular test.

I am a confirmed COVID-19 case “close contact” with no symptoms, what should I do? When can I go back to work?

The close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case must alert your doctor, who will notify or provide all the information to contact the Prevention Department of the ASL or ATS competent for the territory that will arrange the quarantine and surveillance. Generally speaking, they can re-enter the community after a quarantine period of at least 7 or 10 days (depending on vaccination status) from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which an antigen or molecular test is performed with a negative result.

At the end of the quarantine period, the person can return to work and the period of absence can be covered by the medical certificate. Upon return, the person must contact the competent doctor of his company for further information.

What is the difference between quarantine, active surveillance and isolation?

Quarantine and isolation are important public health measures implemented to avoid the occurrence of further secondary cases due to transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and to avoid overloading the hospital system.

There forty it takes place on a healthy person (close contact) who has been exposed to a COVID-19 case, with the aim of monitoring symptoms and ensuring early identification of cases.

L’isolation consists in separating as much as possible people affected by COVID-19 from healthy ones in order to prevent the spread of the infection, during the transmissibility period.

There active surveillance it is a measure during which the public health operator contacts the person under surveillance on a daily basis for information on health conditions.

I have completed the vaccination course but I had a risky contact, what should I do?

THE high-risk asymptomatic contacts (close contacts) of confirmed COVID-19 cases, if they have completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days, they can return to the community after a period of quarantine of at least 7 days from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which a molecular or antigen test with negative result.

If it is not possible to perform a molecular or antigen test between the 7th and the 14th day, it is possible to consider concluding the quarantine period after at least 14 days from the last exposure to the case, even in the absence of a molecular or antigenic diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2.

THE low-risk asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases, if they have completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days, they must not be quarantined, but they must continue to maintain the common sanitation measures envisaged to contain the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, frequently sanitizing hands, following good respiratory hygiene practices, etc.

I have not completed the vaccination course, I have had a risky contact but I have no symptoms, what should I do?

THE high-risk asymptomatic contacts (close contacts) of COVID-19 cases not identified as variant cases, if they have not completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days, they can return to the community after a period of quarantine of at least 10 days from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which a molecular or antigen test with negative result. If it is not possible to perform a molecular or antigen test between the tenth and the fourteenth day, it is possible to consider concluding the period of quarantine at least 14 days after the last exposure to the case, even in the absence of a molecular or antigenic diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2.

THE low-risk asymptomatic contacts COVID-19 cases not identified as variant cases, if they have not completed the vaccination course for at least 14 days, they must not be quarantined, but they must continue to maintain the common sanitation measures envisaged to contain the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, frequently sanitizing hands, following good respiratory hygiene practices, etc..

I have not completed the vaccination course, I have had contact with a variant COVID-19 case, what should I do?

The asymptomatic contacts of cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection from variant, both high and low risk, can re-enter the community after a period of quarantine of at least 10 days from the last exposure to the case, at the end of which a antigen or molecular test with negative result.



