What should not be done after exercising?

Exercise is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, as it helps prevent health problems, increases energy, prevents weight gain, and helps eliminate stress, among other things.

Regardless of age, gender, or physical ability, everyone benefits from walking, jogging, aerobics, or going to the gym.

Experts from the Mayo Clinic research institute indicate that exercise can help prevent excessive weight gain or maintain weight loss, because when you do physical activity, you burn calories.

Similarly, doing physical activity allows you to combat conditions or diseases. No matter what a person’s weight, being active raises high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, or the “good” cholesterol, and lowers unhealthy triglycerides. “This instant formula makes the blood flow normally, which reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease,” say the specialists of the aforementioned institution.

It is also ideal to prevent stroke, control high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, arthritis, diabetes and some types of cancer.

Practicing some type of exercise is key at any age to prevent diseases and reduce stress. – Photo: Getty Images

Similarly, it improves mood, increases energy, promotes better sleep and helps you relax. Enjoying the outdoors or simply participating in sports activities with friends can create happiness. So, for example, taking a dance class, hiking trails, or joining a soccer team can help improve various health or mood conditions.

However, it is important to be clear about some aspects that should be avoided after exercising.

Skip the stretch

A very common mistake that people make when they finish exercising is not stretching. Stretching once the physical activity is over is decisive, according to the Canal Salud portal, from Spain. This allows the muscles to relax and stabilize the cardiorespiratory system. By stretching, you avoid muscle injuries or cramps.

The recommendation is to do very gentle, low-intensity exercises, with minimal muscle tension, for about 15 seconds per stretch and no more than two per muscle. According to experts, in addition to maintaining joint and muscle health, it also helps reduce stress and improve sleep.

Stop dry

After you’ve been physically exerting yourself for a significant amount of time, it’s natural to want to stop and take a breather. However, stopping the activity in the dry hinders the recovery. Performing a low-intensity physical activity, such as walking, to restore energy and slow down little by little is important, according to information from the gym chain Body Tech, published on its website.

leave wet clothes

It is inevitable that the clothes that a person wears during physical activity become damp with sweat. For this reason, the recommendation is to remove those soaked clothes once the training is over. Not doing so increases the risk of acquiring diseases, due to exposure to bacteria, or conditions, such as fungi on the skin. If the person prefers to take a shower, it is important to wait at least 15 minutes for the body to cool down.

Jogging is one of the best ways to exercise without going to a gym. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

stop hydrating

Some people forget to drink liquid after training. Hydration is very important during and after training, especially if you have been sweating a lot. For this, the best choice is water. It is not advisable to drink energy drinks after exercise due to the amount of sugars and stimulants they contain, not only because they do not provide greater contributions to the body, but also because they can cause, for example, heart complications, according to information from Body Tech.

Stop eating

During the 30 minutes after physical activity, you should consume some protein or carbohydrate. Healthy food will be crucial for recovery and giving the body what it needs from then on.

Smoke

After exercising, the respiratory system is more open and the toxic elements of tobacco enter the lungs and the body more easily, so it is advisable not to smoke.