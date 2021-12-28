What should people with high blood pressure eat? Bananas, potatoes, eggs or beer?

Hypertension occurs when the systolic and / or diastolic values ​​exceed 140 (for the maximum) or 90 (for the minimum). These values ​​should normally remain between 120 and 80. Periodically measuring blood pressure is a good health habit.

Do bananas help those with high blood pressure?

Bananas are high in potassium and low in sodium. Diets high in this mineral and low in sodium can reduce the risk of hypertension, heart disease and stroke. Excess salt in the body burdens the blood vessels and disrupts the water balance. Eating bananas reduces the pressure on the kidneys and promotes the elimination of excess salt from the body by excreting excess sodium from the system through the urine. The potassium in bananas helps maintain fluid and electrolyte balance in the body, which helps control blood pressure.

Do potatoes help those with high blood pressure?

Potatoes are rich in chlorogenic acid and anthocyanins. There are two chemicals that intervene to lower it. Even the polyphenol that the purple ones contain can help. They are also a good source of potassium and therefore decrease high blood pressure. One hundred grams contain 421 milligrams. Potatoes are also great for those under stress which is a common ailment among patients with hypertension. The white flesh of potatoes is a good source of tryptophan, an amino acid that has sedative properties.

Do eggs help people with high blood pressure?

According to the American Journal of Hypertension, a diet high in protein, such as those found in eggs, can help lower it naturally, while also promoting weight loss. You can cook them in various ways and enjoy them for breakfast. They are also a well-known source of protein, perfect for breakfast. Egg white is especially good for those with these high numbers. However, scientific opinions are conflicting. According to some scientific research, in fact, the consumption of eggs has no significant effects on systolic and diastolic. It is important to check the effect of eating eggs on yourself.

Does beer help those with high blood pressure?

Small amounts of beer can help protect against heart problems. The maximum protection is obtained with an average consumption of one with an alcohol content of 5 degrees, about three classic small draft beers of 200 ml each per day. Excessive consumption can raise blood triglyceride levels and lead to cardiovascular disease and damage. You can’t rely on drinking beer to lower blood pressure. Drinking too much alcohol increases blood pressure and also causes weight gain. Those suffering from this condition must limit the use of alcohol and beer. Here’s what it brings: