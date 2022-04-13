What should Pokémon fans do before the Wii U and 3DS eShop closes?

We have received an interesting message related to one of Nintendo’s most outstanding franchises. We are actually talking about Pokemon.

As you well know, some time ago it was confirmed that the Wii U and 3DS eShop will finally be closed in March 2023. Below you can see several titles that it would be advisable for Pokémon fans to have in addition to other functions that can be very useful before its closure in less than a year.

Get hold of classic Game Boy titles

Considering that finding an old version of early Pokemon titles isn’t usually cheap, the Virtual Console of the Nintendo 3DS eShop can be of great helpwith titles belonging to NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance for a lower price.

Thus, all original Game Boy games are availableamong which we can find Pokémon Red, Blue, Green, Yellow, Crystal, Gold and Silver.

Transfer old Pokémon to Pokémon Home

One of the most exciting features introduced on the 3DS is the pokemon bank, where players could transfer their Pokémon between titles or store them. At first it was necessary to have a paid subscription to have their services, but with the announcement of the closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShop, Pokémon Bank will become free from March 2023.

Before the closure of the eShop, It would be recommended that those Pokémon belonging to 3DS or previous titles that we want to have in future titles be transferred to the Pokémon Bank and, after this, to Pokémon Home. It should be noted that it will be necessary to have installed the Pokémon Bank before March 2023 to be able to use it.

Have exclusive titles from the eShop or Virtual Console

exist various Pokémon titles exclusive to the Wii U eShop and Virtual Console which we can only get before its closure and that can be very interesting for fans of the franchise, we leave you some examples below:

pokemon rumble u

The first Pokémon Snap title belonging to Nintendo 64

Pokémon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team for Game Boy Advance

Pokémon Ranger, Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia, Pokémon Ranger: Traces of Light and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of the Sky for Nintendo DS

