What should we eat when nausea and vomiting appear to absorb stomach acid

When our children are struck by the classic sense of nausea and vomiting, the mythical grandmother’s remedies always come to mind. Foods such as rusks and bread, or drinks such as water and lemon have been handed down from generation to generation. Today, going to the pharmacy we really find everything to make nausea and vomiting pass quickly. Especially if they are symptoms of momentary indigestion or due to stress. On the other hand, the situation is quite different in the case in which nausea and vomiting occur often and do not give us respite. It is then time to consult the doctor, trying to understand the origins of the malaise. But, returning to our suggestions, let’s see with what to naturally integrate the always precious advice of the grandmother. Let’s find out why it becomes essential to know what we should eat when we are hit by nausea.

When it rages, let’s take refuge in carbohydrates

We are not all the same and there are many of us who just can’t eat anything when suffering from nausea and vomiting. They prefer, as we said, the classic glass of water and lemon, or, immediately rely on medicines. For those who prefer the natural way, doctors’ advice would be to rely on more digestible foods such as carbohydrates. Here, then, that, at the top of the ranking of the preferables, we try:

rusks;

crackers;

a piece of bread;

a rice cake.

Along with the richness of carbohydrates, it would be preferable to also opt for starchy foods to absorb stomach acid. Here, then, that rice and pasta, in white, would be valid allies to combat nausea.

If we manage to eat something, and we want to help the stomach, let’s not forget the precious vegetables too. Just those fatalities, usually referred to as health allies, such as broccoli and turnip greens. Rich in vitamin K, the sworn enemy of nausea and vomiting, we should take them steamed, or boiled. We season with a drop of extra virgin olive oil and maybe, let’s eat a couple of crackers together. If nausea allows us to eat something else, let’s not forget the importance of zucchini. Also in boiled version and with a drop of oil, thanks to their wealth of water and fiber, they would favor intestinal transit. In practice, they would remove the plug that forms in the stomach and that blocks digestion, causing us to feel sick and vomit.

