What should we remember from Mauricio Pochettino’s balance sheet?

After winning a 10th league title at Paris Saint-Germain, coach Pochettino is now looking to his future. It seems that the Parisian club and the Argentinian technician are on the same wavelength on this subject.

It’s not just the players who are affected in the next PSG transfer window. After starting a list of departures for this summer, the capital club is playing its last rounds to extend its star striker, Kylian Mbappefor whom the real Madrid arouses particular interest.

First round victorious.

The coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is also part of the lot in question. Because, despite this 10th national trophy, this season seems far from expectations supporters, players, and managers themselves.

According to media reports, The Parisian, Paris SG is very close to parting with its coach. The club’s management would not want to keep him in its ranks, and the former Tottenham Spurs coach himself would not have planned to stay in Paris. If this is confirmed, he will not leave empty-handed.

Pochettino’s record

Arrived at the beginning of 2021replacing Thomas Tuchel, sacked and left for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino was honored to take over the head of the Parisian group, as coach. Especially since he knows Paris Saint-Germain perfectly, he who wore the colors red and white, from 2001 to 2003.

After reaching the Champions League final with Harry Kane’s team (2019), the Parisian club was full of hope, especially with its team made up of remarkable players like Neymar Jr, Mbappe, or Navas.

Unfortunately, The obtained resultsduring the 2020-2021 season, did not match totally up to expectations. First of all, PSG let the championship slip awayby a very small point, in favor of the LOSCnew champion of France 2021. The capital club was still able to console themselves and avoid a white season with a 14th French Cup. Not to mention the remarkable career in the Champions League (semi-finals).

2022, a season off the mark?

This season was to be the redemption season for PSG. Among the objectives, the club had set itself recover the title at LOSC, then to perform a new course in the European Cup which would mark the spirits. Especially since Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived during the 2021 summer transfer window. Something to feed some hopes for Parisian supporters.

Despite all this, the team was once again disappointed, given his unsatisfactory results. Worse still, Paris Saint-Germain of the MNM suffered a new debacle, in the round of 16 of the C1against Real Madrid Karim Benzema (3-2 aggregate). The cut with big earscoveted, appears once again so out of reach Parisian hands. Even if the championship is in your pocket, the French Cup escapes Mauricio Pochettino and his troops.

The multitude of woundslike Sergio Ramoswho has only played 10 matches in total this season, will not have made it easy for the Argentine technician either.

This 10th title of champion of France allows PSG to equal the prize list of Saint Etienne (10 championships). But the celebrations were only short-lived for the fans. Most will remember the European adventure that ended way too soon and in a bad way.

In the event of a confirmed departure, Mauricio Pochettino will have one last trophy to fetch: the Champions Trophyfacing the winner of the 2022 French Cup (Nice or Nantes), the next July 31.