What should you know about the SAG Awards 2022 gala?

Everything is ready for the awards gala of the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild, also known as SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards). It will be February 27.

Printed version

With these accolades, The guild honors the best achievements in film and television performances of 2021.

The jobs most likely to win one of these awards are: “The Power of the Dog” (Jane Campion, 2021) and “The Gucci House” (Ridley Scott, 2021). Among the nominees there are also films like “Belfast” (Kenneth Branagh, 2021), “CODA: The Sounds of Silence” (Sian Heder, 2021) and “Don’t Look Up” (Adam McKay, 2021).

The 2021 galas were characterized by the emotion of returning to the events of the film industry, following the biosecurity measures for covid-19. This 2022, it is still unknown if some events will be delayed or rescheduled, the agenda is still on, at least the turn of the SAG Awards.

“At this time, we are monitoring continuously the situation and we will follow all the local government, guild, state and city guidelines that we can to make sure it is as safe and healthy as possible,” says Joe Brockett, executive producer of the Screen Actors Guild Gala for “Variety.”

Sign up to receive exclusive content

But what should they know about the 2022 SAG Awards gala.

Who delivers the 2022 SAG Awards?

The Union of Hollywood actors awards the best film performances of the year.’

In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on TBS and TNT. While, as is quite usual in this type of celebrations and galas, the Warner Media channel, TNT will take her to the Latin American zone.

Date of the gala and where it will be held

The twenty-eighth SAG Awards is scheduled for February 27. This year the ceremony will take place in the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport. Place selected for its versatility and size to carry out the event with the sanitary measures imposed by the city and the state of California, according to the international media.

SEE ALSO: Bill Gates will publish a book on covid-19 in May

Where can you watch the 2022 SAG Awards?

In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast on TBS and TNT. While, as is quite usual in this type of celebrations and galas, the Warner Media channel, TNT will take her to the Latin American zone.

Some of the nominees

– Best Actor: Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and Denzel Washington.

– Best actress: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman.

– Best supporting actor: Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Jon Peters, Troy Kotsur, Jared Leto and Kodi Smit-Mcphe.

SEE ALSO: The most notorious breakups so far in 2022

– Best supporting actress: Caitríona Balfe, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Debose, Kirsten Dunst and Ruth Negga.

-Best cast: Belfast, Don’t Look Up, House Of Gucci and King Richard.

– Best ensemble stunt: Black Widow, Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time To Die and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

– Best actor in a drama series: Brian Cox, Billy Crudup, Kieran Culkin, Lee Jung-Jae and Jeremy Strong.

SEE ALSO: Films Inspired by Latin America

– Best actress in comedy series: Elle Fanning, Sandra Oh, Jean Smart, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham.

Look what our Youtube channel has!