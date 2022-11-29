What sign is Anne Hathaway and what is her personality like?

When we talk about interpreters who have captured the hearts of their fans, without a doubt we must name Anne Hathaway. An actress who began her career at a very young age, having the chance to play characters that marked the lives of many teenagers, one of them being Mia Thermopolis from The princess’s Diary.

Later, even more ambitious and dramatic roles came into his life, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Always the same day, The Miserables, among others. Her talent in front of the cameras managed to conquer the public, which was truly fascinated with her beauty and also her charismatic way of being. All this leads us to ask ourselves, what Zodiac sign is it the actress? and how is your personality?

Anne Hathaway has many of the characteristics of her zodiac sign.

Anne Hathaway: her zodiac sign and details about her personality

The actress came into the world on November 12, 1982, therefore she belongs to the Zodiac sign scorpio. One of the most difficult signs to understand since they are known for being very mysterious and for keeping their walls very high until they feel that they can really trust you. In the event that you betray them, we must say that you have undoubtedly not played the right card, because they can be very vindictive and hold a lot of grudges for the rest of their lives.

Although outwardly they appear to be very tough people, inwardly they are very emotional water signs. They can become obsessed with their interests, or even go off to cry on the sly in fear that someone will notice. This way of being can be noticed in Anne Hathawaywho more than once had to face the haters.

During 2013, the actress became the target of much criticism and hatred from some people who were going around the Internet. Back then the star had gained a Golden Globe for her role as Fantine in The Miserablesand later managed to win the Oscar award. Although she had done a wonderful job in the film, many people claimed that she did not deserve the awards for having only a short time in the film.

Of course, all this hatred and contempt from the public caused great pain in the star. However, she always remained strong in front of the cameras and did not show the anguish that he felt inside her. Without a doubt, a very Scorpio reaction.

People who are Scorpio are always much more than they seem: they tend to reveal what exists inside them bit by bit, always in a fairly controlled way. They mostly feel the need to get to the depths of things, they are passionate, determined and insightful individuals. We can notice this in the career of Anne Hathawaywho always strives and gives everything of herself to achieve an excellent job.

Like the other Scorpios, the star is a very sensitive, psychic and magnetic personality. From the first moment she appeared on the screen, the interpreter showed that she owns a charisma that goes beyond normal. She is a Scorpio through and through.

