What sign is Anne Hathaway and what is her personality like

When we talk about interpreters who took over the hearts of their fans, without a doubt we must name Anne Hathaway. An actress who began her career at a very young age, having the opportunity to play characters that marked the lives of many teenagers, one of them being Mia Thermopolis from The princess’s Diary.

Later, even more ambitious and dramatic roles came to his life, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Always the same day, The Miserables, among others. Her talent in front of the cameras managed to conquer the public, who was really fascinated by her beauty and also her charismatic way of being. All this leads us to ask ourselves, what Zodiac sign is the actress? and how is your personality?

Anne Hathaway has many of the characteristics of her zodiac sign.

Anne Hathaway: her zodiac sign and details about her personality

The actress came into the world on November 12, 1982, therefore she belongs to the Zodiac sign scorpio One of the most difficult signs to understand as they are known to be very mysterious and to keep their walls high until they feel like they can really trust you. In the event that you betray him, we must say that without a doubt you have not played the right card, because they can be very vindictive and hold a grudge for the rest of their lives.

Although outwardly they show themselves as very tough people, inwardly they are very emotional water signs. They can become obsessed with their interests, or even start crying secretly in fear of someone noticing. We can notice this way of being in Anne Hathawaywho more than once had to face the haters.

During 2013, the actress became the target of much criticism and the hatred of some people who were going around the Internet. Back then the star had won a Golden Globe for her role as Fantine in The Miserablesand later managed to win the Oscar award. Although she had done a great job in the film, many people claimed that she did not deserve the awards for having only appeared in the film for a short time.

Of course, all this hatred and contempt from the public caused great pain in the star. However, she always remained strong in front of the cameras and did not show the anguish that he felt inside her. Without a doubt, a very Scorpion reaction.

Scorpio people are always much more than they seem: they usually reveal what exists inside them piecemeal, always in a fairly controlled way. They mostly feel the need to get to the bottom of things, they are passionate, determined and insightful individuals. We can notice this in the race of Anne Hathawaywho always strives and gives all of herself to achieve an excellent job.

Like the other Scorpios, the star is very sensitive, psychic and has a magnetic personality. From the first moment she appeared on the screen, the interpreter showed that she is the owner of a charisma that goes beyond normal. She is a Scorpio through and through.

