Entertainment

What sign is Anne Hathaway and what is her personality like

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

When we talk about interpreters who took over the hearts of their fans, without a doubt we must name Anne Hathaway. An actress who began her career at a very young age, having the opportunity to play characters that marked the lives of many teenagers, one of them being Mia Thermopolis from The princess’s Diary.

Later, even more ambitious and dramatic roles came to his life, such as The Devil Wears Prada, Always the same day, The Miserables, among others. Her talent in front of the cameras managed to conquer the public, who was really fascinated by her beauty and also her charismatic way of being. All this leads us to ask ourselves, what Zodiac sign is the actress? and how is your personality?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Khloe Kardashian admits that Tristan Thompson is not made for her… Bruce Willis is resting in the open air…

13 seconds ago

discover the most ‘pearlcore’ trends

11 mins ago

Mbappé 6th, Lewandowski 4th, Haaland 2nd… the 7 best football players of the moment

12 mins ago

Amber Heard’s reaction when she learned that Johnny Depp is dating

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button