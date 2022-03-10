What Smart TV, console or mobile do you get now for free when you contract Movistar Fusión

As stated by the operator “this is not an offer, it is better”. For being a Fusion client or contracting one of its convergent packs, you have a Smart TV, tablet, computer, mobile phone or console for 0 euros per month. A device that arrives at your home in 48 working hours. Depending on the Fusion mode, you will be able to choose between different options. In addition, we are in the last hours to take advantage of this super offer.

The teleco offers the devices for 36-month rental with the option to purchase at any time. You must bear in mind that the offer is limited to one device per customer Fusion and is subject to an early termination fee prior to 36 months. The Fusion modalities are fully configurable to add the desired fiber speed, mobile lines and television package. These are all the devices you can get for free right now.

Free with Total Fusion or Total Plus

For the most complete rates of the Fusion range you have the following devices at 0 euros: