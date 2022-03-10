What Smart TV, console or mobile do you get now for free when you contract Movistar Fusión

Last year was marked by the return of mobile phones subsidized by Movistar. First they were exclusively smartphones, but now you can get free Smart TV, consoles or tablets among other devices with Movistar Fusión. Let’s see all those that are within your reach right now.
As stated by the operator “this is not an offer, it is better”. For being a Fusion client or contracting one of its convergent packs, you have a Smart TV, tablet, computer, mobile phone or console for 0 euros per month. A device that arrives at your home in 48 working hours. Depending on the Fusion mode, you will be able to choose between different options. In addition, we are in the last hours to take advantage of this super offer.
The teleco offers the devices for 36-month rental with the option to purchase at any time. You must bear in mind that the offer is limited to one device per customer Fusion and is subject to an early termination fee prior to 36 months. The Fusion modalities are fully configurable to add the desired fiber speed, mobile lines and television package. These are all the devices you can get for free right now.
Free with Total Fusion or Total Plus
For the most complete rates of the Fusion range you have the following devices at 0 euros:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Bluetooth 16GB
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Bluetooth 16GB
- Xiaomi MiWatch
- Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32″
- Samsung Smart TV 32″ T4305AKXXC
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
- Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd gen 64GB
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 128GB
- Oppo A15 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 128GB
- Lenovo Tab K10 LTE 32GB
- Oppo A74 5G 128GB
- Lenovo 300e Chromebook 32GB
- LG Smart TV 43″ UP77006LB
- Smart TV TCL 50P615
- Smart TV Toshiba 55″ UA2063DG
- Oppo Find X3 Lite 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 128GB
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 128 GB
- Samsung Smart TV 43″ AU7105
- Xiaomi MiTV P1 55″
- Samsung Smart TV 55″ AU7105
- Hitachi 65″ Smart TV HAK5350
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB
- HONOR 50 256GB
Free with Fusion Selection or Pro
If we opt for the Selection/Pro Fusion modality, the smartwatches, mobile phones, tablets and Smart TVs available are the following:
- Xiaomi MiWatch
- Oppo A15 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Bluetooth 16GB
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Bluetooth 16GB
- Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32″
- Samsung Smart TV 32″ T4305AKXXC
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
- Lenovo Tab K10 LTE 32GB
- Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd gen 64GB
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 128GB
- Oppo A74 5G 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 128GB
- Lenovo 300e Chromebook 32GB
- LG Smart TV 43″ UP77006LB
- Smart TV TCL 50P615
- Smart TV Toshiba 55″ UA2063DG
- Oppo Find X3 Lite 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 128GB
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 128 GB
Free with Fusion 0 or Start
In the cheapest modes such as Fusion 0 or Start, the number of free devices is reduced, but we can also choose from more than 10 options:
Xiaomi MiWatch
- Oppo A15 32GB
- Samsung Galaxy A12 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Bluetooth 16GB
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Bluetooth 16GB
- Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32″
- Samsung Smart TV 32″ T4305AKXXC
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
- Lenovo Tab K10 LTE 32GB
- Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 2nd gen 64GB
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G 128GB
- Oppo A74 5G 128GB
- Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 128GB