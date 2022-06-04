What sneakers are in fashion? 5 models to sign in the summer sales

Of the reebok classicsat converse favorites of fashion experts, going through the Nike more retro. We find in the summer sales, which some brands have anticipated, the most desired sneakers of the season.

5 SALE SHOES THAT ARE TRENDING THIS SUMMER

In which shoes to invest this season? That they have a special design, that they are trendy but that they do not go out of style easily and that they combine both with jeans and with a dress, to these requirements we add one more: that they are On sale. These 5 models fully meet our requirements.

THE MOST WANTED SNEAKERS: NEW BALANCE GRAY

With an urban style and combinable with any garment that you propose, the New Balance They are, one more season, the favorite sneakers of celebrities to give a casual tone to their daily outfits. Get out of white and go for grey, just as versatile but less seen.

HOW TO COMBINE THE NEW BALANCE?

We are inspired by Kaia Gerber. The model wisely plays on the contrast between what sport and the elegant, combining their sneakers with more sober garments, as is the case with the blazer. If you are going to wear them with jeans, make them straight.

Unisex ML574 sneakers, by New Balance For sale at Zalando (from 76.96 euros, before 109.95 euros) Buy Product

THE WHITE SNEAKERS THAT DO NOT GO OUT OF FASHION: THE REEBOK CLASSIC

It’s the year of the retro sneakers. The sports brands have reissued their mythical designs, among them the reebok classic. Capable of uniting women with styles as disparate as Sienna Miller, Gigi Hadid or Kate Bosworth. If you are looking for white, comfortable and timeless sneakers, the model of the British firm will be your best purchase.

HOW TO WEAR SHOES IN SUMMER?

Despite the fact that sandals are the undisputed protagonists of summer, there are those who rule out keeping sneakers during the hot months. If you include yourself in that group, this look of the actress Kate Bosworth is the inspiration you needed. Combine your white sneakers with a long flowing dress.

Reebok Classic leather sneakers For sale at Zalando (from 62.95 euros, before 89.95 euros) Buy Product

THE VANS HIGH-TOP SNEAKERS

The street style makes it clear that Vans shoes will continue to be worn this summer, in their most classic version: combining black and white. We have seen them with long and flowing dresses, with shorts or jeans. Versatility is the great asset of this model that Hailey Bieber already wears, the only one to predict what the sneakers most desired of the year.

A LOOK OF BASICS WITH SNEAKERS

A white cotton t-shirt, wide jeans and Vans make up the easiest, most effective and coolest look. A bet comfortable and without margin of error.

Vans SK8-HI High Top Trainers For sale at Zalando (from 71.95 euros, before 89.95 euros) Buy Product

THE FAVORITE NIKE SNEAKERS OF FASHION EXPERTS

Created in the 80s by Nike, the Air Force 1, in its different versions, are among the most sought-after sneakers of 2022. Take advantage of the summer sales to get hold of them, you will surely get a lot of use out of them. We write down Tamara Falcó’s way of combining them, with leggings and socks in sight.

WHY WILL THESE SHOES BE YOUR BEST SALE BUY?

They go with everything from pants to midi skirts. They have a thick sole, which will raise you a few centimeters. And by maintaining a certain retro aesthetic, they will be in style season after season.

Sneakers Air Force 1, by Nike For sale at Zalando (97.95 euros, before 149.95 euros) Buy Product

THE MOST SEEN CONVERSE IN THE STREET STYLE

Without detracting from the white Converse, this season the black ones have become the first choice of editors and stylists. A color that always provides an extra point of sophistication.

THIS IS HOW THE INSIDERS WEAR THE CONVERSE

We would copy to the millimeter this look of Caroline Daur. The German opts for the black and white binomial and elevates her sober knit dress thanks to Converse All Star. The style tip? Tie the laces to the ankle.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star For sale at Zalando (from 66.95 euros, before 74.95 euros) Buy Product

