What songs have you dedicated to your exes?

Have you ever thought of writing something to that lifelong crush, the love of your life or an ex? Well, although it may seem like a bad idea, it is one of the healthiest ways to let go of everything you want to say and with simple words you cannot. Taylor Swift It is a clear example that writing to those loves or ex-loves can take you down unexpected paths. For this reason, we remind you of some of the most iconic songs that the Grammy winner dedicated to some of her ex.

1. Mine (2010)

The song is part of Taylor Swift’s third album, Speak Now. During an interview with Yahoo, Swift explained that this track was about a guy who “just by putting his arm around me triggered a flash where I could see our relationship flash through my eyes.” While there was never a clear confirmation, rumors have it that the guy in the song was the late ‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith, and who Taylor was linked to at the time.

2. The Last Time (2012)

Red is one of those albums that has several songs for the same person, Jake Gyllenhaal, with whom Taylor Swift dated between October 2010 and January 2011. Swift assured in an interview with NPR that this song was based on “an experience with a guy unreliable, you never knew when he would leave or when he would come back but I knew he would always come back. In 2021, with the release of ‘All too well (Taylor’s Version)’ we would confirm that the album was about the actor and the stormy relationship they had.

3. Forever and Always (2009)

This theme belongs to the singer’s second album. Unlike previous occasions, Taylor indicated with name and surname who was the boy who inspired the theme: Joe Jonas, with whom he was between July and October 2008 and responsible for one of the toughest breakups Swift had to deal with. . According to the interpreter of ‘Mean’, he called on the phone for 27 seconds to tell her that he no longer wanted to continue with her relationship and hung up on her, leaving her with the word in her mouth.

4. Better Than Revenge (2010)

However, ‘Forever and Always’ would not be the only theme for Joe Jonas. ‘Better than revenge’ is not exactly focused on the singer, but on the one who for Taylor was responsible for the breakup: Camilla Belle, who dated brother Jonas a few days after she left Swift.

5. Back to December (2010)

This song would be dedicated to Taylor Lautner, who coincided with Swift in the recordings of a movie and with whom he quickly began a relationship. However, unlike her previous relationships, Swift the one who ended the relationship. “The last time we met is still etched in your mind. You gave me roses and I let them die. So here I am swallowing my pride. Standing in front of you and apologizing for that night, because I go back to that December all the time.”

6. Love Story (2008)

This song that also goes back to the times when Swift was not yet famous. She herself accepted that she wrote to a boy with whom she started dating at that time and who was not well seen by her friends or her family. Due to the situation, Swift related the plot of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and used it as a source of inspiration to compose the song. However, she replaced the original tragic conclusion of Romeo and Juliet with a happy ending.

