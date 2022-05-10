What specialties have sold out?

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

The process of awarding MIR places 2022 step on the accelerator. So much so that, in this Monday’s session, the tenth since the allocation began, three new specialties have completed the quota offered for this call. According to information published by the Ministry of Health, Anesthesiology and Resuscitation, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Y Ophthalmology They have already delivered all the vacancies available.

Therefore, after Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Cardiology hung the ‘Sold Out’ sign in previous days, there are already six areas that do not admit more doctors.

Specifically, the last square of the 395 squares of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation has been delivered to the applicant 3,733, which will be trained at the Dexeus University Hospital in Barcelona. In the case of Oral and Maxillofacialthe process has finished with the 3,700which has won the last vacancy available at the Hospital Universitario de Canarias, while Ophthalmology has assigned the last of its 213 places to the doctor 3,969at the Barraquer Ophthalmology Center in Barcelona.

What MIR specialties are close to being exhausted?

At this point in the process, there are several specialties that could fill the quota in the coming days. This is the case of Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatologyof which two vacancies remain after 99 percent of the bid has been awarded, or Digestive system that, after having assigned 11 places in this session and having completed 91 percent of the places, it only has 16 places available.

In this same situation are Neurosurgery (92 percent), with four free places; Otorhinolaryngology (98 percent), with two; Radiodiagnosis, with 21 seats (92 percent); Y Urologywith 91 percent of the offer assigned and only 12 vacancies in the air.

Also close to filling the quota of places, although 90 percent occupancy is left, there are other areas such as Pediatric Surgery (78 percent); Endocrinology and Nutrition (80 percent); Legal and Forensic Medicine (75 percent); Y Pediatrics and Specific Areas (83 percent).

However, although the adjudication is accelerating and some specialties begin to run out of positions, others have not been released after ten days of procedure. Two areas are part of this ‘lagging’ group: Work Medicine (107 places) and Nuclear medicine (48 places).

In this session, the allocation of places for access to Specialized Health Training for applicants with number of order 3,601 – 4,000 of the Medicine degree. According to the daily report published by the department of Carolina Darias, in the last 24 hours, 18 queries have been sent to the CAU-Services of the applicants for the Medicine degree. All those related to the candidates summoned in the session of May 9 have been successfully closed before the election period.