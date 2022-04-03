What specialties took longer to sell out?

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

and. These were the ‘star’ specialties in the last call for access to the(FSE), in which almost half of the areas were sold out before he picked the number 5,000. They were chosen by the MIR applicants with the highest order numbers and it did not take long for them to finish with all the places offered. However, while these specialties closed the quota in the first days of the process, others had toto fill all the places in

With the designation of the applicant 9,854, the MIR 2021 call concluded. The candidate exhausted the quota of Family and Community Medicine; an area with an initial offer of 2,338 vacancies, two less than in the current call. Preventive medicine and public health it was positioned as the second specialty with the longest delay in finishing with the vacancies offered, 107, by assigning the last of its places to the candidate 9,576.

The third, in line, was Work Medicine, which completed the process with order number 9,430. In total, 102 places were offered in this area, which has experienced an increase of five vacancies in the face of the current MIR.

Less attractive specialties for MIRs

After Occupational Medicine are Clinical Analysiswhich ended with its 26 vacancies after the election of the 9,403 applicant; Microbiology and Parasitology, which completed the process by granting the 44th position to doctor 9,183; and Clinical Biochemistrywhich closed the quota of the four places offered at order number 8,771.

Clinical Pharmacologywith an offer of 19 places in the 2021 call, closed the quota with candidate 8,621, while Geriatrics he did it with 8,584. In total, 95 places were offered in this field, seven fewer than this year.

Pathological anatomywith 122 places in 2021, completed the process with 7,988 applicants and Clinical Neurophysiologywith 54 vacancies available, exhausted the quota with order number 7,970, closing the list of the ten specialties that took the longest to exhaust places in the 2021 MIR call.