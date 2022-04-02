What speed do I need to watch Movistar in Full HD and 4K?

Thus, the higher the resolution of a series or movie chapter that you want to watch, the larger the file to be played, so the more bandwidth you will need to be able to see it correctly. Therefore, the speed at which we can play a short YouTube video, for example, will not be the same as the latest Movistar movie broadcast in Full HD or 4K.

In any case, with the content platforms or with televisions such as Movistar, whether they are Full HD or 4K, for example, it is true that we need an adequate speed so that it does it in a way fluid, natural and without the annoying cuts that can arise from time to time.

When you contract an Internet offer at home, the most common is to choose the one that more speed it offers you without stopping to think that you may be paying for a service that you will not use or that the maximum speed does not always mean that the line works better.

It is based on the quality of Movistar’s linear

But let’s go by parts. If what we want is to watch Full HD movies like those of Movistar or in ultra-high definition (4K) on streaming platforms, we need a connection to fast and fiber optic internet to avoid problems. Smart TVs or smart televisions are used for more and more things, you can connect to the Internet via WiFi wirelessly or by cable connection, but if you do not have a 100 Mb or 300 Mb connection you may have problems.

With lower speeds the content it will look worse quality than it should. If you are not sure about your speed or if you are experiencing problems, it is best to set the video quality setting to automatic. In these cases, we do not guarantee that you will see the content to your liking, so it is always important to have higher speeds.

All in all, what Movistar says in this regard about the speed to reproduce in Full HD or 4K, is that its linear channels in this quality require a bandwidth of up to 13Mbps (for the first). This resolution is the equivalent of 1920 x 1080i at 25 frames per second.

In the middle we can find channels in HD quality with a somewhat lower resolution, 1280 x 720 pixels. Finally, the best quality offered by Movistar + so far is known as 4K or UHD. It offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and has a bitrate 30Mbps or megabits per second.

The bandwidth offered by Movistar is more than enough

So, what minimum speed do you have to have to watch a movie or series in 4K? We can say that the minimum advisable is 25Mbps, although this may vary depending on the circumstances. Currently, the rates are usually much higher than those 25 Mbps. We talk about something standard is to have 300 Mbps symmetric.

In any case, it is important to emphasize that anything we do on our network with other connected computers is going to consume bandwidth. Therefore, we can point out that from 25Mbps We will be able to watch Movistar Full HD or 4K videos without major problems, but as long as we really have that bandwidth. For its part, the bandwidth offered by Movistar is more than enough to obtain good image quality, with speeds of 300 Mb, 600 Mb and today up to 1 Gbps.