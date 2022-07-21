The annual inflation rate in the United States is at historical levels.

According to the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the interannual indicator was 9.1% in June, being the highest rate since December 1981.

Because of that, several states of the American Union have chosen to pass legislation to grant their own stimulus checks, also known as stimulus checks in English, to its residents, in such a way that they are given help to face the increase in the prices of groceries and services.

What states give or will give stimulus checks to residents? How much are the payments?

Next, we share a list with the states where legislation has already been approved to send checks to their residents

California

Payments up to $1,050 plus an additional $200 if you have qualifying dependents. Payments start in October via direct deposit and debit cards. You must have your current tax return.

Colorado

Tax refunds of up to $500. The exact amount depends on state revenue totals. Those who have filed a 2021 tax return before June 30, may be eligible for a payment in September.

Delaware

$300 tax refunds. Since May, Delaware has been shipping refunds to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state income tax return.

Georgia

$250 tax refund. Thanks to a historic state budget surplus, state residents with their Current 2020 and 2021 tax returns will be eligible for payments, based on your filing status:

Individual taxpayers: $250

Head of the family: $375

Married Filing Jointly: $500

Hawaii

$300 rebates. In January, Governor David Ige proposed sending a rtax refund to all Hawaii taxpayers earning less than $100,000 a year. Those who earn more they can receive $100.

Idaho

Tax refunds of $75 or 12% of your state taxes, whichever is greater, to full-time residents who have Filed your 2020 and 2021 tax return.

Illinois

$50 refunds. In April, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker included refund checks for state taxpayers in the state budget. Rebates are available to residents who earn less than $200,000 per year, $400,000 per couple filing jointly.

Indiana

$125 rebates. Any taxpayer who has filed a tax return in 2020 with Postmarked on or before January 3, 2022, you will be able to receive payment.

Maine

Direct support payments of $850. Governor Janet Mills signed a budget for direct relief payments from $850 for Maine taxpayers with a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000, $150,000 if filing as head of household and $200,000 if couples file jointly.

New Jersey

$500 rebates. Governor Phil Murphy approved budget measures to send checks of up to $500 to nearly 1 million eligible families, including andnon-resident and resident foreigners, their spouses and dependents.

New Mexico

$500 rebates. taxpayers who win less than $75,000 a year, $150,000 for joint filers, will receive a $250 refund ($500 for joint filers). The refund will be issued in July automatically to taxpayers who filed their 2021 state return.

Minnesota

Payments of $750 for frontline workers. Frontline workers began to receive a single payment of $750 since the beginning of last May.

Virginia

$250 rebates. Payments will be issued until end of September to residents who filed a state tax return.