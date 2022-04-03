What states stop using face masks in Mexico, while the green traffic light continues for Easter

LAfter a hard blow by the micron variant, it seems that the coronavirus pandemic has given Mexico a break and therefore some states have made the decision to lift some restrictions on the population, such is the case of the mandatory use of face masks.

Which states stop using face masks mandatory?

states like Nayarit, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Mexico City have withdrawn the mandatory use of face masks in open public spaces, maintaining the use of these in closed places such as offices, shopping centers and supermarkets.

In CDMX, do you stop using the face mask or not?

S. This Friday the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that it is no longer mandatory for the population to use the face mask in open places such as streets, squares and parks.

What are the states that maintain the mandatory use of masks?

Until now there are states that have not modified their instructions and restrictions regarding the use of the mask, so you have to be aware of the updates that come out and it is about:

-Tabasco

-Quintana Roo

-Puebla

-Oaxaca

-Morelos

-Michoacn

-Jalisco

-Gentleman

-Guanajuato

-State of Mexico

Until when does the green epidemiological traffic light extend throughout Mexico?

It must be remembered that the update of the epidemiological traffic light by the Secretary of Health is carried out every 15 days, so Green throughout the country is maintained until next April 15.

When is Holy Week in Mexico?

It is confirmed that the epidemiological traffic light will be green for holy days and that is that holy Thursday and Friday will be on April 14 and 15, respectively.

