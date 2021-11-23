“What stereotypes” and there is controversy on the web- Corriere.it

from Entertainment editing

The Roman group was called on stage by rapper Cardi B sitting at a typically Italian table

The inevitable red and white checkered tablecloth, a violinist behind and a nice plate of spaghetti in front: not the image of an Italian trattoria, but the staging that was chosen to call the Maneskin on the stage of the MTV American Music Awards Sunday night. The Roman band, which performed on the Los Angeles stage with the hit Beggin ‘, was presented by rapper Cardi B, sitting at the table in front of a plate of pasta: They come from Italy, but tonight they are here in LA to perform their worldwide hit that I love, said Cardi B as she sang their song.

The setting that was chosen, seasoned with tricolor clichés, did not fail to annoy some users on the net who have criticized the stereotypical image of Italy that emerged from the MTV EMAs (think if we welcomed an American celebrity with a Big Mac, someone tweeted ). Other fans took it with greater lightness and irony, considering the idea to be nice, while others still focused on the exceptional nature of having Cardi B, one of the most prominent American rappers, to present our group.

We? Re sooo excited to help announce the @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Tune in to watch live on https://t.co/i3nz8CI1k3 @ 9am PT to find out who is nominated! pic.twitter.com/hUNp6hBDhb – MneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) November 23, 2021

The Maneskin, meanwhile, continue their American adventure: the four musicians have announced via twitter that this evening they will participate as announcers at the ceremony where the Grammy Award nominations will be unveiled.