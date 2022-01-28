What story would Ben Affleck’s original film tell?

After explaining why in The Batman there will be no Justice League, the director and screenwriter Matt Reeves he explained why he didn’t want to direct Ben Affleck in the original version of the project developed by the superstar of Batman v Superman.

As you know, in fact, with Zack Snyder as producer Ben Affleck was poised to direct a DCEU spin-off centered around his Bruce Wayne, for a film that he would also have written and interpreted. The story – as can be guessed from the ending of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – would have seen Batman face Deathstroke, and it would have taken on very dark tones based on the theme of revenge (according to the statements of Joe Manganiello, interpreter of the villain, the film would have seen Deathstroke target Bruce Wayne and ‘dismantle his life piece by piece’ by hitting the people most dear to him).

However, after a managerial change and the closure of the so-called ‘Snyder-Verse’ project, in February 2017 the Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves as the new director of The Batman: Uncertainty reigned for some time – initially it appeared that Reeves had been called in to direct Ben Affleck in a film based on the original screenplay written by the author of Argon And The Town – but in the end it was made clear that the project would be a reboot, and shortly thereafter came Robert Pattinson’s announcement as a new protagonist.

The Batman by Ben Affleck it would therefore have been extremely connected to the universe of Batman v Superman developed by Snyder, with the cast that would see the return of JK Simmons as Gordon, Jeremy Irons as Alfred and Jared Leto as the Joker (although it is not known how many characters from the world of Batman were included in the story: “many”, as revealed by Matt Reeves in the interview found at the bottom of the article). Additionally, the photography would be directed by three-time Academy Award winner Robert Richardson, who described the story in an interview as “a dip in the various aspects of madness“and also explained that the film would be set partly in Arkham Asylum and would have faced “the darker side of Batman“Finally, Manganiello had always compared Affleck’s script to that of The Game by David Fincher (a very curious detail, given that Matt Reeves has expressly taken inspiration from Seven for his The Batman).

