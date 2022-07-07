What studies Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were the perfect Hollywood couple for 12 years. They met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, where they fell madly in love and could not ignore what they felt, but at that time he was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston and she was divorcing Billy Bob Thornton.

“Between us first a friendship arose and, suddenly, it happened. In a few months I realized that we had fallen in love and I couldn’t wait to go to work and see him. It was toward the end of filming, when we talked about how maybe our thing could mean something more than we had allowed ourselves to believe. Even so, we take many things into consideration, ”said the actress some time later.

Angelina and Brad.

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They bet on that love and formed a very large family. They currently have six children together, three adoptive and three biological, and it was because of the actor’s discussion with one of them that the relationship ended in September 2016.

As confirmed by the American press at that time, Brad would have starred in a strong fight with Maddox, the eldest of the couple’s children on a plane, where he allegedly used physical and psychological violence against him. This would not have pleased Angelinewho quickly came out to defend the little one and ended the relationship with her husband.

Currently, the link between pitt and the 20 year old is nil. Although the actor does not have a very close relationship with the rest of his children either, since in the constant legal confrontations that he has with his ex-wife, the children sided with his mother, who has custody of the.

For those who don’t know, Maddox He is the eldest of the Jolie-Pitt clan. He was born in Cambodia in August 2001 and was adopted by Angelina Jolie few months later. When the actress maleficent got married with Brad Pitt, he adopted it as his own and gave it his last name. That would also explain the reason why the young man wanted to give up his father’s surname last year and keep only his mother’s.

Brad Pitt with Maddox.

Nowadays, Maddox is studying, since mid-2019, Biochemistry at Yonsei University in South Korea. In addition, in 2017 he made his debut as an actor participating in the film First they killed my father, which was directed by Angeline. He was also a production assistant on the film By the sea, so he could have a promising career in the film industry.