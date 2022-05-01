What successes did you have as a psychologist and scientist?

Natalie Portman was born in Jerusalem, Israel 40 years ago. After settling in the United States from the age of 3, the actress had her film debut in 1994 in the film “Leon: The Professional” acting alongside Jean Reno, Gary Oldman and Dandy Aiello. However, Portman never abandoned his studies despite starting his career in Hollywood.

In 1999, she graduated from high school and even decided not to attend the premiere of Star Wars: Episode I because it was more important to her to study for her high school final exams. Thus, Natalie Portman alternated her life between her studies and the recording of the second trilogy of starwars.

Studies in Psychology

“I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.”Portman said in an interview with the New York Post. He always applied that ‘rule of life’, because one of his demands when shooting a movie is that they be recorded during the summer vacations.

Thus, she managed to complete her studies in Psychology at Harvard University in 2003, expanding her knowledge in the specialty of educational psychology at Yale University, where she obtained a doctorate degree. She is not only passionate about psychology, but also about languages ​​as she has studied French, Japanese, German, Hebrew and Arabic.

It was learned that during her last years of secondary education she was co-author of the essay “A simple method to demonstrate the enzymatic production of hydrogen from sugar”. That was published in a scientific journal and also participated in a science contest in which he became a semifinalist. Furthermore, in 2002, during her studies at Harvard, she contributed to a study entitled “Frontal lobe activation during object permanence”.