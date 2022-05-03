What symptoms does the covid omicron variant have?

Since December, the omicron variant It is the dominant variant of the coronavirus -after displacing the delta variant- and the one that has caused the greatest number of infections. To date: the appearance of the XE subvariantconsidered as a version of omicron, will become, according to all predictions, the most contagious.

Omicron, who has put society in check again, has different symptoms than the original strain. The number of infected people has skyrocketed and primary care medical centers have collapsed, especially since the symptoms are generally milder, similar to those of the flu.

In this case, the symptom chart it is much wider than with the previous variants, but milder. Therefore, the disease is less serious.

Importance of vaccinations

However, the duration and severity of symptoms depends on whether or not the person is vaccinated. In vaccinated people, the median duration of symptoms is between two and five days. In the unvaccinated, it can last a week, approximately.

Most frequent symptoms

According to a Norwegian study published in the journal Eurosurveillance, the most frequent symptoms are coughthe congestion nasal and the fatiguewhich last on average four days.

Symptoms that last three days are the throat pain, sneezing and the lack of appetite.

It is also frequent headachethe feverthe reduced odorthe heavy breathingthe abdominal painhe and he Muscle painalthough, in general, they tend to disappear after two days.

Related news

The researchers explained that the people interviewed for the study were on average 39 years old and that 89% had received the complete vaccination schedule. On a scale of 1 (no symptoms) to 5 (significant symptoms), the interviewees have placed the severity of the symptoms at level 3.

Other studies have also included conjunctivitis, the nausea and the Hair loss as possible symptoms that the omicron variant can produce.