what symptoms you should not ignore while exercising

An unusual symptom in the middle of the match. The range of possibilities that open up in practice is wide: there is someone who warns his teammates, leaves the field of play and asks for urgent assistance; the one who continues out of modesty to be treated as a hypochondriac; the one who experiences it as a wake-up call and asks for a medical consultation and the one who, after the match, forgets until an alarm signal reappears. The problem is that many times these warning signs that the heart gives are underestimated because they are not known.

That’s what a new Australian study is talking about that assessed knowledge and confidence in recognizing cardiac symptoms. The results were concerning: Nearly half of those over 35 were not confident in their ability to recognize symptoms of impending cardiac risk such as heart attack or sudden death while playing a game of soccer.





read also

Drafting

Exercise and heart risk

“Although regular physical activity improves health, strenuous exercise causes a transient increase in cardiac risk. Being able to recognize the warning signs of an impending cardiac event is critical to mitigating these risks during exercise,” he says. Geoffrey Tofler, lead author of the article and member of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP).

The older you are, the higher the risk Getty Images/iStockphoto

Within the framework of the work, published in the RACP magazine The Internal Medicine Journal, the researchers surveyed more than 150 soccer players over the age of 35 who played in competitive and social tournaments. On average, they practiced sports between 3 and 4 days a week, about five hours in total – half of moderate activity and the other half intense -.

Risk factors on the pitch

“The risks are elevated when taking into account participants with pre-existing risk factors such as high cholesterol (hypercholesterolemia), hypertension (high blood pressure), smoking, excess weight, and a family history of heart disease,” he warned.

The risk factors listed by the Australian researcher are highly prevalent in Spain, where amateur football is widely practiced: two out of three adults are overweight, 4 out of 10 have high blood pressure, almost 30% have high cholesterol, and about one in 5 smokes.





read also

Drafting

The authors of the Australian study point out that, although the practice of soccer there is very popular, the prevalence of cardiac risk factors and possible symptoms in players has not been adequately studied.

People who do little exercise are more likely to have one Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Overall, one in five study participants had one or more possible cardiac symptoms during a game in the past year, but only a quarter sought medical attention,” Tofler said. “In a hypothetical scenario of participants who had chest pain while playing, about half of them said they would keep playing for five to 10 minutes waiting for the symptoms to pass,” she added. While nearly half of the participants were unsure whether they recognized symptoms they might experience during play, such as chest pain, as an indicator of potentially serious cardiac risk.

“These are worrying data, especially when the risk increases with age. This risk is even higher in those who exercise infrequently or not at all,” the expert warned.

CPR, between life and death

The authors emphasize the need to improve education and knowledge about the warning signs that the heart gives as a key solution to prevent or mitigate cardiac events.





read also

Drafting

Most respondents agreed that external defibrillators and knowing how to perform CPR correctly were important and should be staples on soccer fields.

This is how CPR is done CLARION

“Performing CPR and using a defibrillator could be the difference between life and death for someone in sudden cardiac arrest, as the survival rate decreases by 7-10% for every minute without the use of any of the two methods,” Tofler said.

And he added that educational strategies should focus on giving players clear instructions to help them quickly recognize symptoms and manage cardiac events.

“While it is important to note that the benefits of exercise still far outweigh the overall cardiac risk, these measures may further increase the benefit-risk ratio,” he concluded.

Symptoms to watch out for

Cardiologist Mario Boskis, a member of the Argentine Society of Cardiology, consulted by Clarín in relation to the Australian study, fully agrees with the conclusions.

“There are few cases in which a patient does not leave my consultation with an indication to do physical activity to improve their cardiovascular health. But we also take the time to talk about which sport is advisable for their age and condition physical, even more so if there is any risk factor that could put you in a dangerous situation for your heart”.





read also

DRAFTING

In this sense, the specialist, general director of the San Isidro Cardiovascular Institute of the Las Lomas Sanatorium in Buenos Aires and the Boskis Cardiology Group, details the symptoms that should not be underestimated and require urgent attention.

There are some manifestations that are not associated with heart attacks Getty Images/iStockphoto

“The universally known symptom of myocardial infarction is retrosternal pain, that is, in the area where the tie goes, which may or may not radiate to the neck, jaw, back, or both arms. It is often described as an elephant that sits on top of us, it’s impossible to ignore it,” he stressed. “But we must also be suspicious of other manifestations, sometimes of a milder degree, but that alert us that something is not right in our body,” warned Boskis.

These manifestations include:

An exaggerated fatigue for the effort we are making,

Feeling “palpitations”, that is, perceiving that the heart may be very fast or even with an irregular beat,

Dizziness or unsteadiness in walking,

Burning in the stomach area, nausea and even signs of “indigestion”.





read also

AGENCIES

“These are all symptoms not generally associated with a heart attack, but they have been seen frequently in patients who consult after these episodes and when they are studied it is detected that they have suffered a heart attack, often diagnosed weeks or months after the event” , he indicated.

And he concluded: “Recreational sport is an excellent way to perform physical activity to avoid falling into a sedentary lifestyle, but it is not without risks if this activity is done aggressively or competitively.”

The message, in this sense, is clear: “The incidence of heart attack or sudden death in sport is extremely unusual, but it is necessary to know how to listen to our body”.