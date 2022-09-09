What Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Said About Making ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ Together

When Taylor Swift released her album Folklore in 2020, two of the album’s songwriting credits included mystery name William Bowery. Swift later revealed that Bowery was none other than her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and the alias was again credited on Swift’s 2020 second album. Still.

Although Swift and Alwyn are notoriously private, they shared a glimpse of what it was like to write songs together. Here’s a compilation of some of the things Swift and Alywn said about working on Folklore and Still.

Taylor Swift revealed that Joe Alwyn was William Bowery

Folklore was released in July 2020, and Bowery is listed as songwriter on the songs “Exile (feat. Bon Iver)” and “Betty.”

In November 2020, the documentary Folklore: the Long Pond studio sessions was released on Disney+, and Swift used the film to confirm that Alwyn is Bowery.

“There’s been a lot of talk about William Bowery and his identity because he’s not a real person. So William Bowery is Joe, as we know,” Swift told him. Folklore collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner in the documentary.

“Betty” is apparently the song that prompted them to work together after Swift heard Alwyn sing.

“I just heard Joe sing the entire, fully formed chorus of ‘Betty’ from another room. And I was just like, ‘Hello,'” Swift shared.

Swift also revealed that Alwyn played a key role in creating “Exile.”

“Joe plays the piano beautifully and he’s always playing, inventing things and creating things. And ‘Exile’ was crazy because Joe wrote that whole piano part,” Swift said in Folklore: the Long Pond studio sessions.

The two celebrities “really love sad songs”

Swift released her album Still in December 2020, and Alwyn is credited with co-writing “Champagne Problems”, “Coney Island (feat. The National)” and “Evermore (feat. Bon Iver)”.

In an interview with Apple Music on StillSwift explained how she and Alwyn are drawn to “sad songs.”

“Joe and I really like sad songs. We have always bonded through music,” Swift said. “We write the saddest songs. We really like sad songs. What can I say ?

She continued, “I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but somehow it wasn’t because we always bonded through music and had the same tastes. musical. »

Taylor Swift thanked Joe Alwyn at the 2021 Grammy Awards

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Swift won Album of the Year for Folklore. During her acceptance speech, Swift discussed songwriting with Alwyn.

“Joe, who is the first person I play every song I write, and I’ve had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” Swift said in her speech.

Following Swift’s Grammy win, Alywn was added to the producer roster on Folklore and was credited with co-producing the songs “Exile”, “Betty”, “My Tears Ricochet”, “August”, “This Is Me Trying”, and “Illicit Affairs”.

According to Billboard, the Recording Academy then “belatedly awarded” the Album of the Year award to Alwyn following his addition to the production credits.

How Joe Alwyn came up with the name William Bowery

In May 2022, Alwyn appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. On the show, he explained why he used an alias instead of his real name.

“We chose to do this so that people, first and foremost, would listen to the music before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” Alwyn said.

The actor also explained how he came up with the name William Bowery.

“It was a combination of William, my great-grandfather, who I never met, was a composer. He wrote a lot of classical music and he wrote a lot of film scores. And then Bowery is the neighborhood in New York where I spent a lot of time when I first went there. So glue them together,” Alwyn told Clarkson.

What Joe Alwyn thinks about winning a Grammy Award

During an interview with The Guardian, Alwyn gave her perspective on what it was like to work with Swift on an album in 2020.

“I mean fun is such a dumb word, but it was great fun. And it was never a work thing, or a “Let’s try to do this because we’re going to release this” thing. It was like baking sourdough in lockdown. said Alwyn.

He added, “The Grammy was obviously this ridiculous bonus. »

Although Swift complimented Alwyn’s musical talent, Alwyn did not see her work on Folklore in the same way as Swift.

“It came from messing around on a piano and singing badly and then being overheard and being, like, ‘Let’s see what happens if we get to the end together,'” Alwyn told the Guardian.

