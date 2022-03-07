What temperature should the heating be set to? This is what the experts say

Given the rise in the price of electricity that our country is facing right now, many questions arise about how to make optimal and efficient use of heating. Following the indications of the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (IDAE), the ideal temperature in a house during the winter should be around 21 degrees Celsius. Although it may seem like a low temperature, it is what is recommended because it is the healthiest, since from 23 degrees the air tends to dry out.

Therefore, during the day the house must maintain this stable temperature, which will allow the inhabitants to be comfortable in their home. However, the IDAE itself advises that this temperature should drop slightly at night and stay around 17 degrees Celsius, which is defined as the perfect temperature for sleeping.

If the heating is programmed so that the temperature of the house fluctuates between these levels, thermal well-being will be achieved and the electricity bill will be saved. Among the tips proposed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving, considerable importance is given to installing smart thermostats. According to their analysis, up to 40% of the total bill can be saved if used correctly.

If you follow the recommendations related to the temperature and you want to keep it at 21 degrees Celsius, it is very easy to program it with a smart thermostat. But the real key is not to set the ideal temperature and that the heating is working at all times, but rather to strategically plan consumption so that it is as efficient as possible.

For example, in a large house without good insulation, it is much more expensive to turn off the heating when you leave it and turn it on again when you get home from work than to leave it on all day, but how is this possible?

The energy cost of heating a house from 13 degrees to the standard temperature is much higher, and therefore more expensive, than keeping the heating on during the day at a constant temperature of about 17 degrees. The latter is the one recommended at night, and the effort will be less to reach the desired temperature during the day.





Finally, it is advisable to keep warm even when you are indoors. The sudden changes in temperature that can occur if you enter a house where you can wear short sleeves are not healthy.