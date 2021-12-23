what the 70-million-year-old egg contains

The discovery that has just been made is unbelievable, like it came out of a sci-fi movie. In China, a perfectly preserved dinosaur has just been found in its original egg.

It is the embryo of an oviraptosaurus, an ancient “relative” of birds that lived approximately 70 million years ago. The baby prehistoric animal has already been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang“. The “baby” dinosaur is 27cm long and is huddled inside a 17cm egg.

This type of feathered dinosaur lived in the Cretaceous period in what is now Asia and North America.

An egg forgotten for twenty years

And to say that the egg had already been discovered twenty years ago. It was, in fact, acquired in 2000 by the director of the Yingliang Group, a company that deals with mining excavations, but it ended up in a warehouse, practically forgotten.

Just a decade ago, the egg was recovered by scholars from the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in Xiamen. And from there the new discovery was made relating not so much to the eggshell, which in any case was already in itself an archaeological find of great importance, as to its incredible content. Discovery that was published in iScience magazine with an identikit of the baby dinosaur.

A discovery that changes everything

The fossil is already on display at the Fujian Science and Technology Museum in Fuzhou, province of Fujian, in the south of the country. The discovery, according to the experts, is nothing short of revolutionary as it is the demonstration of the fact that the current birds are in fact an evolution of the dinosaurs. But that is not all. The baby dinosaur could also be the last of the ever dinosaurs on the face of the Earth.

In fact, it is now unequivocally established, again according to expert paleontologists, that non-avian dinosaurs suddenly became extinct about 66 million years ago. The reason? Today, in the scientific environment, the hypothesis according to which the impact on the earth’s surface of an enormous asteroid with a diameter of 10-12 km (later identified in the coastal locality of Chicxulub, in the Yucatán peninsula, in Mexico) which, in a few minutes, would have started a very long “impact winter”, totally upsetting life on Earth and therefore also our history.