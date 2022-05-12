What the 911 audio reveals about Vicky White’s final moments

How the authorities managed to locate Casey White and Vicky White 2:37

(CNN) — Authorities reenact the final moments before fugitive prison officer Vicky White was fatally shot after a chaotic car chase Monday. Audio of what authorities say is a 911 call White made during the chase was recently released and provides more insight into the minutes leading up to the capture of her and inmate Casey White. But it also adds to the many questions that remain unanswered.

The audio reveals a frantic scene inside the couple’s getaway car as they fled, but also offers little clarity on how Vicky White received the gunshot wound to the head before officers were able to remove her from the car. She died of her injuries at a hospital later that day.

The chase ended when authorities forced the car Casey White was driving to crash and roll into a ditch, the US Marshals Service said. Authorities preliminarily believe Vicky White shot herself in the head when the car collided, but an official cause of her death has not been announced.

In 911 audio released by officials in Evansville, Ind., on Wednesday, the caller does not appear to be addressing the dispatcher, who says “911” and “hello” apparently without being answered.

Instead, a woman’s voice, which authorities say is Vicky White, is heard saying things including, “wait, stop…the air bags will go off and kill us.”

Soon, a loud noise is heard, the first of at least four loud noises that occur in about 15 seconds. It’s not clear in each case what the noises represent, and it’s not clear from the audio when the car was rammed, when it flipped over, and when a gun was fired.

“God,” the woman says after the first noise. “The air bags are going off. Let’s get out and run.” The woman mentions a hotel.

A second noise is heard and the woman screams. There are at least two more noises, followed by another shriek. Sirens can be heard and a little over a minute later, someone repeatedly says “he’s got a gun in his hand” and “he’s breathing.”

The 911 line remains open as officers work to remove the couple from the vehicle.

The jailer who escaped with an inmate in Alabama dies 0:50

Vicky White, 56, was transported to a hospital, the sheriff said. Casey White, 38, was taken into custody and transported back to an Alabama prison.

The escaped inmate and the corrections officer fled Lauderdale County, Alabama, on April 29. Authorities say Vicky White, who was then the deputy director of corrections at the county jail, took Casey White out of the detention center under the pretense of taking him to the courthouse.

Investigators believe the two fostered a romantic relationship while Casey White, normally housed in state prison, was periodically transferred to the Lauderdale County Jail to attend hearings related to the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway. for which White faces first-degree murder charges. The county sheriff said the two maintained communication when he was transferred back to state prison.

Their escape together sparked an 11-day manhunt that spanned multiple states and garnered widespread national attention. Although the search for them is over, questions remain about the circumstances of Vicky White’s death and the future that Casey White now faces.

Sheriff gives details of Casey White’s transfer back to prison 0:43

How did Vicky White end up shot?

It is unclear from the 911 audio how Vicky White sustained the gunshot wound and the coroner’s report has not yet been released.

In Evansville police dispatch audio, the dispatcher can be heard advising law enforcement units that “we could hear her on the line saying she had her finger on the trigger.”

The 911 recording does not appear to reveal Vicky White mentioning a gun or her finger on the trigger. However, other people, apparently responding officers, can be heard on the recording saying that her finger was on her trigger when they found her.

No law enforcement officers fired shots during the chase, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

When officers pulled Casey White out of the car and took him into custody, he allegedly told them to help “his wife” who had shot herself in the head and insisted he didn’t, according to Sheriff Marty Keely, who told his knowledge , the couple was not married. Authorities previously said the officer and inmate were not related.

If Vicky White did shoot herself, it remains unclear whether she did so intentionally or accidentally fired the gun in the chaos of the chase.

Casey White indicated she intended to have a shootout with police if her car hadn’t been rammed into a ditch, Vanderburgh County, Indiana, Sheriff Dave Wedding said Tuesday, citing White’s interviews with investigators after the incident. his catch.

“(Casey White) said he was probably going to have a shootout, where both of them would lose their lives,” Wedding said.

What will happen to Casey White?

Casey White was returned to Alabama Tuesday night to attend an arraignment in Lauderdale County.

Judge Ben Graves told White at the hearing that he will be charged with absconding in addition to the murder charges he already faced in connection with Ridgeway’s death. White allegedly confessed to killing her but later pleaded not guilty due to insanity, authorities said.

Casey White’s hearing begins, after he was recaptured 0:51

After the hearing, White was transferred directly to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Center, a state prison in Bessemer, Alabama, a little more than 100 miles south of Lauderdale County.

White was already serving a 75-year sentence for a series of crimes he committed in 2015, including a home invasion, carjacking and police pursuit, according to the Marshals Service.

White’s murder trial is currently scheduled for June. During Tuesday’s court appearance, White’s attorney, Jamy Poss, said he would file a motion to change venue, which the judge said he would consider.

— CNN’s Jamiel Lynch, Eric Levenson, Jaide Timm-Garcia and Nadia Romero contributed to this report.