what the actress does and for whom her heart beats



News Emma Watson, the latest on the actress’s private life

Emma Watson today is an established actress and what was the little one Hermione’s Harry Potter she has become a thirty-year-old who knows her stuff and who cares a lot about her independence. For whom does his heart beat? Who shares your life path with you? L’actress he never spoke of a specific person but a British Vogue just recently pointed out that he does not share the idea that at 30 you have to settle down: “Suddenly – these are his words – I realized that we are surrounded by a damned influx of subliminal messages. If you don’t have a home, if you don’t have a husband, if you don’t have a child, and you turned 30, and you are not in an incredibly safe and stable position in your career, or you are still trying to understand … there is a incredible amount of anxiety “.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton, all proved wrong rumor on the relationship

There Watson at the moment she has not released official statements on a hypothetical relationship but she said she was convinced that to feel good with others you have to feel good above all with yourself: “It’s a good thing – these are his words always a British Vogue to November 2019 – actively trying to be more self-aware, it can also prepare you for the next relationship “. The actress was recently spotted with a guy on the street Gail’s Bakery in London: the two have also kissed but the press has not yet discovered the identity of the lucky one. It certainly isn’t about Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter, with whom the actress was photographed on Instagram in August:

What Emma Watson does today: the promotional campaign for Little Women

Set aside the gossip, we remind you that Emma is advertising today Little Women, in which she plays the role of Meg: the actress has announced that she has hidden 2,000 copies of the novel by Louisa May Alcott in 38 countries around the world; the lucky ones will be able to keep them without obviously forgetting to see the film in January!