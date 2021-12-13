what the Carabinieri discovered

A new “case” on the Pizza in Italy: the soldiers of the Carabinieri Command for Agri-Food Protection, in recent weeks, have carried out theOperation ‘Margherita Terza’, carrying out checks at well-known “big name” pizzerias and finding various irregularities.

Gourmet pizza: the details of the ‘Margherita Terza’ Operation

As reported by a note reported by ‘Ansa’, the inspections involved catering establishments in the regions Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Lazio And Campania and have generally highlighted irregularities in the presentation of products to the consumer, on the traceability of food and theindication of allergens.

Specifically, in several controlled menus, it was found that, despite the use of DOP and IGP products in the preparation of the various types of pizzas, products not registered in the protected circuit were actually used.

For this reason the Carabinieri of the RAC have reported for commercial fraud 5 holders of known gourmet pizzerias.

Furthermore, for the ascertained irregularities on the traceability of food, they have been placed 45 kg of various agri-food products under seizure and have been elevated fines of € 9,500.

In October, on the occasion of Operation ‘Margherita’, they had already been 7 entrepreneurs reported.

Coldiretti’s comment on the ‘Margherita Terza’ Operation

Coldiretti released a note on the new discoveries of the Carabinieri, entitled “Fraud: with false Dop and Igp tarots 2 out of 3 pizzas“.

Coldiretti’s complaint: “The discovery of false Dop and Igp products used in the preparation of gourmet pizzas is the tip of the iceberg of a situation where 2 out of 3 pizzas served in Italy are obtained from a mix of ingredients from thousands of kilometers of distance without any indication for consumers, from Lithuanian mozzarella to the Chinese tomato concentrate, but there is also theTunisian oil and the Ukrainian wheat“.

According to Coldiretti, this “represents a severe image damage for a sector that sees around 8 million pizzas being baked every day in Italy in about 63 thousand pizzerias and places for take-away, cutting and home transport where 200 million kilos of flour are processed throughout the year, 225 million kilos of mozzarella, 30 million kilos of olive oil and 260 million kilos of tomato sauce “.

The comment of the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini: “The excellent results of the law enforcement activity confirm the need to keep our guard up and tighten the still loose mesh of legislation with the reform of crimes in the agri-food sector”.