What the cutting of methane emissions will entail after the COP26 agreement

More than 100 countries have finally joined COP26 in the commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. Together, they represent about 70% of the global economy.

The initiative, launched by the EU and the United States, “will make it possible to keep within reach the goal of limiting” global “warming to 1.5 degrees”, explained a note from the European Commission, recalling that the countries joining at the Global Methane Pledge “they are committed to achieving the collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30%, compared to 2020 levels, by 2030 and moving towards using the best available methodologies to quantify emissions” .

Reducing the main greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide by a third from 2020 levels “will slow climate change immediately,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. For US President Joe Biden, the agreement on cutting emissions will also help “people’s general health, food supply, revive the economy, save companies money by reducing losses and create new jobs”.

The US and EU also announced a significant expansion of financial and technical support to assist implementation of the commitment, with philanthropists globally pledging $ 328 million in funding to support the scale-up of these types of strategies. . The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and the Green Climate Fund have pledged to support the project through technical assistance and project financing.

Six of the ten largest methane emitters in the world have joined the Global Methan Pledge: the United States, Brazil (first out of the agreement, then in), Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Mexico. The other four remain out: China, Russia, India and Iran.

Methane is the “culprit” of 30% of global warming

To date, approximately 380 million tons of methane are released into the atmosphere every year. Gas is believed to be the “culprit” of as much as 30% of global warming and from the pre-industrial period to today its emissions have more than doubled. Most of these emissions come from agriculture (40%), fossil fuels (35%) and waste (20%).

Before the Glasgow COP26, countries’ current commitments so far covered only one third of the methane reduction required to reach the 2 degree increase target and only 23% of what is needed for the 1.5 degree target. The nearly 100-country pledge made today to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030 could avoid a 0.3 degree rise in temperatures by 2040, helping to help keep the increase below the threshold. of 1.5 degrees.

According to the estimates of the Coalition for Climate and Clean Air and the United Nations Environment Program (Anep), cited by the European Commission, reaching the goal of reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030 would avoid over 200,000 premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma-related emergency visits and over 20 million tons of crop losses per year.

In its annual report, Anep reports that there is a strong potential for abatement of about 20% of man-made emissions by 2030 with technical measures available at low or no cost while additional measures, such as the switch from natural gas renewables, changes in diets and reduction of food waste could add 15% to the mitigation potential of 2030. So the implementation of all measures, structural and behavioral, could reduce methane emissions by about 45% compared to 2015.