As you already know, Pokemon Legends: Arceus It’s very different from traditional Pokémon games, but it’s part of the main series and could be a starting point for the next steps in the franchise. While fans aren’t likely to return to the Hisui region for a direct sequel, there are opportunities for Nintendo and Game Freak to continue the Pokémon Legends series in other regions. Also, it is unknown if this title will receive DLC that could tie up the loose ends of the story.

There are several endings in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, corresponding to the main story and the quest that Arceus offers players at the beginning of the game. Well, today we will talk about what the end of Pokémon Legends: Arceus could mean for a possible sequel.

Before continuing, it should be noted that all the details described below could be considered spoilersso we recommend that you do not read it until you have completed the game. Otherwise, do it at your own risk.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus does not return the player home

The biggest hint that Nintendo could create a sequel to Pokémon Legends: Arceus is that the player character doesn’t come home.

Throughout the game, the citizens of Jubilee Village and the members of the Galaxia Expedition Team bring up the player’s strange origins, but nothing important ever comes out of them.

Assuming that Nintendo and Game Freak intend to do something with this plot, it is possible that the protagonist has not returned home because his work is unfinished.

Arceus isn’t the only Legendary Pokémon capable of time travel, nor is it the only Legendary Pokémon capable of speaking. If Nintendo wanted to create a series of Pokémon Legends, Pokémon Legends: Arceus was an opportunity to do so with the same character.

Other ancient Pokémon and time travelers are present

Since Hisui features Pokémon from all over the world and draws inspiration from many different characters, it’s likely that other regions will appear in their own Pokémon Legends game.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus proves that Game Freak has already taken another established character and brought it back in time. The Fero Guardian, the Pearl Clan Guardian for the Lordly Sneasler, is the same Fero that appears in Pokémon Black and White in Underground Battles. It is unknown how much memory the player character holds, but Fero has also fallen from the sky and has lost her memory.

His use of train lingo and time travel achievement demonstrate that Game Freak could introduce other regions through similar methods. Unfortunately, Ingo’s story is never resolved, as the man’s separation from his beloved Pokémon and his brother never ends during the game, nor does he regain his memory of him.

With Fero still stranded in Hisui and the origins of other regions free to explore, Pokémon Legends could become an entire series that ends with all the displaced characters going back to their time.

Volus does not respawn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Volus is the endgame villain, having posed as a friendly Ginkgo Merchant for most of the game. After the players collect the Tablets, it is revealed that Volus is obsessed with discovering Arceus’s true identity and attempts to summon him. Instead, Volus summons Giratina and launches the players into an intense battle.

After defeating Volus and retrieving the Final Table, the game’s main villain disappears. Assuming Volus hasn’t given up on his dream of catching Arceus or locating the world’s truest source of power, that could allow Nintendo and Game Freak to use Volus in other games.

Since there is a distinct possibility that a series of Pokémon Legends will explore other regions (for example Hoenn, Unova or Kanto), Game Freak may also use Volus as a villain in future titles or make the character a member of a fan organization.

The problem with creating a direct sequel, despite its villain’s unfinished story, is the restrictions introduced with the Hisui region. A sequel could offer a meaningful adventure if the Pokémon Legends franchise focused on developing regions and creating settlements.

What do you think? Would you add something else? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

Via.