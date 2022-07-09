What the exchange houses say about how the dollar market is moving in the country

With the dollar soaring recently, a key question is whether Colombians will have to buy the greenback at $5,000. Although that figure is not yet in sight, some experts predict that the currency could reach up to $4,600 when Iván Duque hands over power and Gustavo Petro takes office, but it would moderate and, in general, the average projection is around $4,200 for August.

On Thursday, for example, the dollar closed at $4,369.71 on average, which represented an increase of $21.03 compared to the Representative Market Rate (TRM), which for the day was $4,348.68.

Given the trend, LR conducted a survey with more than 10 exchange houses to find out the prices of the greenback. The average sale value is $4,375, that is, $6 more expensive when compared to the current TRM for this Friday ($4,369.70).

The offices that sell the cheapest greenback are Latin Cambios ($4,250); Drafts & Finance – Western Union ($4,290); Vancouver Changes ($4,350); Condor currency exchange ($4,360) and Nutifinanzas ($4,390).

If, on the other hand, you want to sell, the average at which dollars are bought in these offices is $4.22. The best prices are offered by Amerikan Cash ($4,320): Unichanges ($4,280) and South Changes ($4,280).

Regarding the supply and demand of exchange houses, Martha del Pilar Martínez, executive director of Asoprocambios explained that “it is possible that the price of the dollar rises due to an effect of international behavior, but the market of exchange professionals, such as it is conceived and designed, it will move as usual, that is, due to the effect of supply and demand. If there is a shortage of foreign currency, the price will surely rise.”

In addition to the local outlook, the international situation has driven the rise in the US currency in recent days, given the risk of recession in the United States, as well as the rise in interest rates by central banks to control inflation.