“What the f … are you doing?”

Peter Dinklage is furious with Disney’s real-life version of Snow White, which retains the seven dwarfs but claims to be fair and progressive.

Peter Dinklage he may be a very sweet man, but woe to not make him angry! The protagonist of the Cyrano from Joe Wright, as well as the Tyrion de Game of throneshe was in fact enraged when he realized that the version with flesh and blood actors of snow-white Disney would have kept the seven dwarfs. Someone will react to this news by saying that the story has always been like this, and that without Cub, Bashful, Aeolus etcetera, it wouldn’t make any sense. It is true, however, that if it changes snow-whiteeven his cute roommates can look different.

The Baleful Wrath of Peter Dinklage:

The snow-white live action he talks about Dinklage has been in the works for several years, but only recently has there been talk of it again, when the news spread that in the role of the evil queen we would have found Gal Gadotwhile the protagonist of West Side Story Rachel Zegler would have impersonated snow-white. The direction was entrusted to Marc Webbwhile the chosen screenwriter is Greta Gerwig. Finally, the music will be by the duo who has been entrusted with the soundtrack of La La Land (Benj Pasek And Justin Paul). But let’s get back to Peter Dinklagewhich, during the promotion of Cyrano, expressed his total disapproval of the project. Here’s what he said:

I really don’t want to offend anyone, but I was a little baffled when they said they were proud to have hired a Latin American actress for the role of Snow White but let the film once again tell the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. . Wait a minute, stop everyone, look what you are doing. It doesn’t make any sense to me. You are progressive on one side but then you continue with that backstory of c … about the seven dwarves living together in a cave? What the h … are you doing? Does it mean that my battle was useless? Maybe I didn’t make myself heard enough. I don’t know which studio is behind it, but how proud they are! All my love and respect for the actress and for all the people who thought they did the right thing, but what are you doing?

The speech of Peter Dinklage is flawless. It is also true, however, that, given the undying success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsthe first animated feature film of the House of baby mouse, leaving it as it is is tantamount to playing it safe. Cinema, as we know, drew on the original story to introduce several changes to the fable, just think of snow-white from Tarsem Singhwith Julia Roberts in the part of Queen And Lily Collins in that of snow-white. There the dwarves were there, but they almost became action-heroes, and above all there mise en scene it was revolutionary.