“What the fantasy coaches write to me before and after the goals! Ibrahimovic told me… ”- SOS Fanta

Norberto Beto is one of the revelations of the season. A real surprise with 7 goals scored in 15 games, practically one every two games. Those who have not already taken it to fantasy football are aiming it for the repair auction. But in the meantime, the Portuguese forward also talked about fantasy football, a Udinese TV: “The fans always write to me about fantasy football. They tell me that they bought me and that I have to score. When I sign, they thank me because they won fantasy football “.

Beto also spoke of the idol Eto’o: “After the season at Partimonense the call from Udinese arrived. I was very happy because I was finally able to play in Serie A. Everyone has always said that Serie A is a difficult league for strikers so I was curious to be able to play here. I define myself as a complete striker because I am tall, strong, fast. But there are still many things I need to improve. When I look at the play of the forwards in this league, I am surprised. My reference is Samuel Eto’o. Speed? I was dissatisfied with the 33km / h achieved during Lazio only because in the past I reached 35km / h. I would like to get to 37kmh. I was excited against Milan because I played against Ibrahimovic, he told me “keep going so that you are strong” I said “thank you, this moment is a dream for me”. I couldn’t swap the shirt with him because everyone wanted it, I was only able to take a picture of myself “.

