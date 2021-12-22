What the first SMS in history said (sold at auction for 107 thousand euros)

The first SMS in history, transmitted by the operator Vodafone on December 3, 1992, was auctioned in the form of a token for 107 thousand euros. The acquirer, whose identity was not immediately known, is now the sole owner of a unique digital replica of the original communication protocol. Received at the time by Richard Jarvis, a Vodafone collaborator, the SMS consists of 15 characters to say “Merry Christmas”, that is Merry Christmas.

The sale was organized by the Aguttes auction house in France. The operator Vodafone has indicated its intention to donate the proceeds of the sale to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency. Among the participants in the auction was also Luigi Caradonna, an 18-year-old Swiss entrepreneur who founded a company that uses blockchain in the field of video games. He gave up when the auction exceeded € 75,000: “I thought it would be interesting to have this piece of history and keep it running until next year, and sell it next Christmas,” he told AFP.

The token used for SMS is the NFT, the “Non-Fungible Token”, a new type of digital asset, such as Bitcoin cryptocurrencies, which uses blockchain technology. An NFT is unique and cannot be exchanged for an equivalent. Almost unknown a year ago, NFTs represent for some the new goose that lays the golden eggs of the contemporary art market and in a few months they have become indispensable, reaching prices of several million dollars. The record for an entirely digital work by the American artist Beeple with 69.3 million in March at Christie’s.