what the footballer refuses to return to his ex-wife

Gérard Piqué and Shakira have visibly left on bad terms and are preparing to declare war. The footballer would refuse to return to his ex-wife certain objects which belong to him.

After twelve years of love, Gérard Piqué and Shakira have ended their relationship. It was on June 4, via a press release, that the parents of Sasha and Milan confirmed that they had decided to separate. Rumor has it that Shakira caught the father of her children in the act of adultery.

However, it would be for a completely different reason that the couple would have broken up. According to the revelations of the former boyfriend of one of Shakira’s sisters, Roberto Garcia, and relayed by Esdiarioit is following a financial problem that the two stars would have decided to make their life each on their side.

The war of the exes?

While she is currently in the sights of Spanish justice for tax evasion and faces eight years in prison, will Shakira have to start legal proceedings? Because although the singer and her ex-husband are doing their best to preserve their children and settle their accounts in private, they may soon have to wash their dirty clothes in public.

Indeed, according to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, the agreement is far from being in good shape between Gérard Piqué and Shakira. If they managed to agree on the joint custody of their sons, there remains however a detail on which the player of the FC Barcelona doesn’t want to give in. Because Gérard Piqué would be in possession of 15 Grammys from his ex-wife and would refuse to return them to her.

Shakira fans ready for anything

Still according to information from La Razon, the trophies are on display in one of the company’s offices Cosmos, which belongs to the Catalan footballer. Despite Shakira’s reminders to collect her rewards, Gérard Piqué would turn a deaf ear.

What anger the many fans of the singer, who made it known on Twitter. Some of them have even gone further and are considering breaking the law: they have said they are ready to break into the company’s offices to collect the Grammys from their idol. However, it is hoped that Shakira will find them through legal means.