What the government decides on the end of the green pass and the mandatory masks: advances – Corriere.it

The government will have to approve a new decree or proceed with an order from the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza

Via the green pass and mask indoors still in some places from 1 May 2022. The provision that sets the new rules will be decided in the next few hours by the government but some points seem to have already been established.

Green pass From 1 May the green certification remains to demonstrate vaccination or recovery but it will not be necessary to enter workplaces and public places. The only exception is the health professions and workers in hospitals and RSAs for whom the suspension from work remains for those who do not get vaccinated, until December 31st. According to the new rules, the elimination of the green pass concerns:



– access to the workplace

– bars and restaurants also indoors

– canteens and continuous catering

– spectator access to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters)

– sport events

– University students

– spas

– indoor sports activities and changing rooms

– conferences and congresses

– training courses

– indoor cultural, social and recreational centers

– public competitions

– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos

– face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons

– indoor parties and discos

– means of transport.

Cinemas and theaters



To attend the shows indoors you will still have to use the mask. The government will have to decide whether surgery or FFP2 will suffice.

Restaurants and bars



In the restaurant business, protection will no longer be needed.

Stadiums and sports halls



In the stadiums away the mask since you are outdoors, the orientation of the government instead of keep it in sports halls.

Shops



The most likely hypothesis is that you can take off your mask to enter the shops. It could remain mandatory for large-scale distribution or in any case if it creates crowding.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link