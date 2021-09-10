What the Halving cyclicality tells us

With this graph and reflection I do not want to be Cassandra of bitcoin, also because I am basically a maximalist, but as a technical analyst I try to see the graphs from different angles and I have found some temporal analogies of the halving, between the maximums and minimums and relative restarts.

For the uninitiated, halving is a fundamental step in the life of bitcoin. The production of btc takes place through miners, who are rewarded for this with an amount (n) of btc upon completion or extraction of a block.

The halving is foreseen in the Bitcoin protocol and consists in halving the reward every 210000 mined blocks, so in principle we always have a precise date of when the next halving will take place, which is expected to start in 2024.

The reward is the only way to create bitcoin, so its halving also results in a halving of the new BTCs placed on the market.

Looking at the previous halvings we can see how there has been a temporal repetition from reaching the highs towards the lows, between 14 and 12 months. While the maximums were reached after 12 and 17 months.

Loading... Advertisements

Exactly 18 months have passed from the minimum to the next halving. From the highs to the lows we had descents of 85 and 88% respectively and this is the sore point.

Currently the maximums have been reached in May’21 only after 11 months from the date of the halving, and this would not coincide with the 18 months that elapse between the possible minimums and the subsequent halving, to ensure that this happens we must assume that there is still the possibility of a maximum between September and October.

To stay up to date on Alessandro Lavarello’s analysis, you can follow his Facebook page or TradingView profile.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: