"What the hell is that?" Awakening shock during the night The loud bang then the discovery in bed

"What the hell is it?" Awakening shock during the night. The loud bang then the discovery in bed (On Saturday 16 October 2021)
There are many unpleasant ways to wake up, but this one could overcome them all. On October 3, a woman was awakened by a strong the sound of glass and after jumping from the read, turning on a light, discovered a fist-sized hole in the ceiling of his bedroom read. Ruth Hamilton, 66, of Golden, British Columbia, called the police department. “I’ve never been so scared in my entire life,” Hamilton told the Canadian Press. “I wasn’t sure of What to do, so I called 911 and, while I was talking to the operator, I turned the pillow over and saw that a stone had slipped between two pillows ”. An officer who came to investigate suspected it came from a nearby construction site. However, after making a call, he learned that the workers …Read on caffeinamagazine

FAO World Food Day: 10 films in which food is the protagonist

Ratatouille (2007) in-depth Food and science fiction: What we will eat in the future (according to the cinema) … Julie & Julia (2009) in depth How has changed Meryl Streep, Miranda de Il Devil dresses …

ISIS ATTACK IN KANDAHAR / ‘Taliban in crisis, the US risks making mistakes again’

To what What will this situation bring? Will it be an endless battle? Anglican Bishop Nazir – Ali … It is not excluded that a further pact with Devil, as had already happened when the focus was on …

Apple: What the hell is happening to its iPhones 13 TecnoAndroid

Milan injured: what they have and recovery times of the unavailable

For problems of a traumatic, muscular or contingent nature (CoVid), the Devil, in fact, is always decimated by absences. For a couple of years now, Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan, every game, …

Apple: What the hell is happening to its iPhones 13

Everyone is talking about a tech crisis for Apple. But what the hell is happening to the iPhone 13 of the Cupertino company? Let’s find out.







