The Uncharted movie has been a hit for Sony Pictures grossing over $145 million worldwide, so it’s no wonder the company is already thinking about making a sequel.

Tom Holland, who was in charge of playing Nathan Drake, was recording the tape in parallel with Spider-Man: No Way Home, so he took time to talk to Zendaya, his girlfriend and shooting partner in No Way Home .

In an interview with Variety, the actor comments that he was talking about much of the plot to Zendaya and highlighting the scene where a car runs over his character outside of a plane. The actress’s reaction was to ask: “I have to stop you there. What the hell is that movie about?“

Holland referenced the Uncharted 3-inspired scene where he has to deal with a group of soldiers, who are looking to throw him out of a plane. In the words of the actor, it was one of the most exhausting scenes he recorded.

“Wow sounds great!” was Holland’s reaction when they told him how the scene was going to be. “ANDSo you shoot it and you go to take number twelve and they say: Can we do it again? And you answer: No. I’m done. It was hard“.