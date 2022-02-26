“What the hell is this movie about?” Zendaya’s reaction when Tom Holland told her ‘Uncharted’ on the set of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ – Movie News

The actor who brings Spider-Man to life at UCM continues to star on the billboard as Nathan Drake in the adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game saga.

Tom Holland is one of the stars of the billboard. The actor premiered in December Spider-Man: No Way Homethe third installment on the Spiderman from Marvel which has raised more than a billion dollars. This year it has also reached the theaters Unchartedthe adaptation of the video game saga of naughty dog in which he gives life to a young man Nathan Drake. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, has grossed more than 145 million dollars worldwide. When Holland was rolling Spider-Man: No Way Homethe actor was already preparing for Uncharted and wanted to share with her co-star Zendaya the story she was going to star in. Nevertheless, the reaction of the actress was bewilderment.

“I was on the set of spider-man telling Zendaya about the movie,” Holland begins in Variety. “I was recounting every scene in the movie and I said, ‘There’s a part where I get hit by a car outside of a plane.’ And she replied: ‘I have to stop you there. What the hell is this movie about?“.

Tom Holland worked as a waiter to prepare his role in ‘Uncharted’ but was fired

In his statements, Holland refers to the scene that recreates one of the moments in the video game in which Nathan Drake must return to the plane after falling and hanging in the air on a row of boxes. When he manages to save himself and get into the vehicle, a car hits him and throws him into the void again.

You can see how that sequence in question was made in the video below:

Holland has acknowledged that his love for the films of Indiana Jones is what led him to star Uncharted, a film for which he did many of the action scenes. “They’re like, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this stunt where you have to jump into the back of a plane and then you get hit by a car and thrown out.’ And you’re like, ‘Wow. Sounds great! !’ And then you roll it and you go for take number twelve and they say: ‘Can we do it again?’ And you answer: ‘No. I’ve finished’. It was hard“recalls the actor.

Uncharted follows Nathan Drake, a young man who makes a living as a waiter and petty theft. Everything changes when he enters her life Sulli (Mark Wahlberg), who proposes that they work together to recover the Magellan’s gold. In addition, the treasure hunt could lead the protagonist to his brother Sam, missing for years. Antonio Banderas completes the main cast of the film giving life to the villain.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for the SensaCine Newsletter