What the investigation into the Downing Street party scandal says

The outcome of the British government’s internal investigation into the parties organized at the prime minister’s residence in Downing Street (London), in violation of the restrictions introduced for the pandemic during the first lockdown, was published on Monday. The party scandal, which for weeks has been the most debated political issue in the United Kingdom, had caused the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to enter a profound crisis, for which there was also talk of possible resignation. However, several members of his own party had said they wanted to wait for the publication of the survey to make final decisions.

The investigation, led by government official Sue Gray, concluded that by organizing these parties, where there were often more people than was allowed and where there was food and alcohol, there was a “serious failure not only for non-compliance of the standards of behavior required of those who work in the heart of the institutions, but also of those required, during the lockdown, of the entire British population “: there was a” failure of judgment and leadership “in the government office.

Among the passages cited we also read:

It is difficult to justify some of the behaviors adopted during these gatherings, taking into account the context of the pandemic, when the government asked citizens to accept considerable restrictions in their everyday life. At times it seems that, in assessing whether or not it was appropriate to organize some of these gatherings, their risks and the way in which they could be perceived by the public, too little importance was given to what was happening in the country.

Johnson commented on the outcome of the investigation before the parliament. He began by apologizing: “First of all I want to apologize for everything we did wrong, even if I know it’s not enough,” he said, adding that he accepts everything Gray concluded without objection.

Johnson added that until the police investigation is complete, no conclusions can be drawn. He said the government will create a new office to better and more effectively manage the government’s activities (he hasn’t given any other details, yet). Among the complaints of parliamentarians, he concluded his speech by saying “we can be trusted”, and listing what he considers the successes of his government between the implementation of Brexit and the management of the vaccination campaign.

The version of Sue Gray’s report delivered first to Johnson and then released to the press is not the original one, but has been modified, because the London police are also investigating the same parties, who have asked Gray to exclude the allegations from their conclusions. more serious against Johnson and his collaborators.

In practice, Gray’s report focused on 16 gatherings, which took place in Downing Street between May 15, 2020 and April 16, 2021, some of them on the same day. The survey was used to get an idea of ​​the nature of these meetings between the number of participants and the modalities and circumstances of their organization: to clarify these things Gray and some of his collaborators interviewed about 70 people and examined emails, WhatsApp messages, text messages , photographs and records of entry and exit from the office.

Of the 16 meetings examined, 12 are being investigated by the police: Gray has nevertheless made it known that even of the four meetings that the police are not investigating, they have given few details so as not to prejudice the investigations, once they are concluded and made Note.