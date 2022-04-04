Sports

What the Lakers must do to qualify for the Play-In and dream of the Playoffs

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to lose any chance of qualifying for the 2022 NBA Playoffs and Bolavip tells you what must happen for the miracle of LeBron James and company to occur.

LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers
There is no more time. Yes Los Angeles Lakers does not wake up, breaks a six-game losing streak and starts winning in the 2021-22 NBA season, he will be left with no chance of qualifying for the Playoffs 2022 through the Play In. This is what must happen for the miracle of Lebron James and company.

At the end of the NBA session on Sunday, April 3, the Lakers are in 11th position in the Western Conference, 2 games behind the tenth place they occupy San Antonio Spurs and that gives the last quota to dispute the Play-In. This is on fire and there are 4 games left on the calendar.

In the event that the miracle occurs and the Los Angeles Lakers remain in tenth place in the standings, they must play against the ninth-ranked team. They lose and the season is over, they win and wait for the loser of the duel between the seventh and eighth seeds in the conference to face each other in a match that gives the winner the last quota for the 2022 Playoffs.

When LeBron James began to get excited, the harsh reality returned. The Lakers only have two possible scenarios to qualify for the Play-In from tenth position. The Los Angeles team depends yes or yes on what the San Antonio Spurs do. Will the miracle happen?

LeBron goes for the miracle: What the Lakers must do to qualify for the Play-In

Because, in case of draw San Antonio Spurs would qualify above Los Angeles LakersSince they have more wins against Western Conference opponents, LeBron James and company must win three games and lose one if Spurs lose all four remaining games. First stage.

The second chance that the Lakers have to qualify for the Play-In as tenth in the Western Conference is to win all four remaining games (Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets) and that San Antonio Spurs finish with a record of one win and three losses against: Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

