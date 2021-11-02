what the largest study ever done says

“The booster dose of the Covid vaccine prevents with 92% protection from severe disease.” A very large Israeli study just published in the Lancet puts it on paper.

The research, conducted by the experts ofHMO Clalit Health Services, with the support ofHarvard Medical School, involved 728,231 people who received the third dose compared with a control group of a similar number who received only two doses at least five months earlier.

The research shows that the booster is effective in preventing hospital admission in 93% of cases, so much so that 231 hospitalizations were recorded in the group with only two doses five months after the completed cycle and 29 for the group that was administered the recall. Similarly, the protection rate against severe disease stands at 92% with 157 cases in the control group and 17 in the three-dose group. The study also points out that the ‘booster’ dose showed 81% effectiveness in preventing Covid-related deaths, seven deaths among those who received the third dose and 44 among those who only had two doses.

The study, entitled ‘Effectiveness of a third dose of the BNT162b2 mRna Covid-19 vaccine for preventing severe outcomes in Israel: an observational study‘could clarify what scientific basis to support for the need for a third dose for all. Indeed, what the research takes into consideration is a large population, demographically diverse and not necessarily linked to pathologies or vulnerabilities. In fact, people with an average age of 51 were enrolled, in a period ranging from 30 July 2020 to 23 September 2021 and the vaccine used was mainly Pfizer.

As Clalit’s head of innovation Ran Balicer said, “the results show that the third dose is extremely effective.”

Israel was the first country to vaccinate with the booster dose at the turn of the fourth wave of Covid cases, so much so that the end of this surge in infections can be traced back to the recall, which began among the over 65s in August and ended up involving all the population. As of last Friday, nearly 4 million Israelis, over 42% of the population, received the third dose of the mRna vaccine, while only 67% of the total population received at least one dose. The country dropped from 10,000 daily infections to 5,000 mid-vaccination campaign with the recall and finally to 656 new cases the day before the Lancet study was published on Thursday 28 October, on 77,000 tests.

At the time of the peak of the fourth wave in early September, positivity stood at 8%, now in Israel there is a rate of 0.81%

