what the latest study reveals, the real wake-up call – Time





Giada Oricchio 02 February 2022

High Cholesterol? Here are the spy symptoms. According to reports from “Healthline”, cholesterol above normal values ​​is a disease that, only in Italy, affects about 38% of the population. It may be due to genetic abnormalities, but in most cases it is caused by a diet high in bad fats and a sedentary lifestyle. If it is not kept under control, the risk of even very serious cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke increases, because the LDL deposits, the bad one, are deposited in the veins and can create obstructions. AND

Well, a study in the UK reveals that the feet and legs are indicators of a problem. Symptoms to look out for would be concentrated in the fingers and attention should be paid to a persistent burning sensation, a possible blue color of the fingers, very thick nails and the sensation of a difference in body temperature at the end of one or both legs. . Paleness can also be a sign of a problem with the circulatory system. In these cases, it is good to contact your doctor to be reassured or for investigations.