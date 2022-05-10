What the lights on AirPods mean

Share

The LED lights of the AirPods offer us a lot of information that you should know, we will tell you everything about them.

AirPods are really complete headphones, but because they don’t have a screen it’s hard to tell what mode they’re in or what exactly is going on with them. To do it, Apple includes a small LED light in the charging case that shows us the status of our AirPods. This light is valid at the time of pairing and is capable of offering us accurate information about the battery.

If you want to get to know your AirPods thoroughly, you should know what the lights mean. Y it is not the same in AirPods or AirPods Pro as in AirPods Maxso we are going to tell you everything you need to know.

This is what the white, orange or green light on AirPods means

The AirPods have a small LED light on the charging case that offers us a lot of information. this light is located at different points depending on the model you have, but both AirPods and AirPods Pro have their own light and you should know what it means:

flashing white light : AirPods are ready to start pairing with a device.

: AirPods are ready to start pairing with a device. Orange light with AirPods inside the case : AirPods battery is less than 50% and they are charging.

: AirPods battery is less than 50% and they are charging. Orange light with AirPods out of the case : The case has less than 50% charge.

: The case has less than 50% charge. Orange light with AirPods charging : Means your case has started charging.

: Means your case has started charging. Green light with AirPods in the case : Indicates that the wireless headphones have reached the maximum charge.

: Indicates that the wireless headphones have reached the maximum charge. Green light with AirPods out of the case : It means that the case has reached the maximum charge.

: It means that the case has reached the maximum charge. Green light with AirPods charging : It’s time to disconnect the charger from electricity because both the case and the AirPods are 100% charged.

: It’s time to disconnect the charger from electricity because both the case and the AirPods are 100% charged. flashing orange light : a pairing error.

: a pairing error. Without light: means that all the battery has been consumed. They need to be plugged into a power source for them to turn back on.

In the case of AirPods Max LED light works slightly differently, since we do not have a charging case as in the rest of the generations. Therefore, on AirPods Max the lights mean the following:

flashing orange light . The AirPods Max have given a synchronization error.

. The AirPods Max have given a synchronization error. Green light when pressing the noise control button . AirPods Max have more than 15% charge.

. AirPods Max have more than 15% charge. Orange light when pressing the noise control button . AirPods Max have less than 15% charge.

. AirPods Max have less than 15% charge. Green light when pressing the noise control button while charging . AirPods Max have more than 95% charge.

. AirPods Max have more than 95% charge. Orange light when pressing the noise control button while charging. AirPods Max have less than 95% charge.

AirPods usage guide: 15 things you should know

Now you already know thoroughly what the light of your AirPods means, whether it’s green or orange, and whether it’s flashing or not, you know what that means. Now you know your AirPods better.

