What the man who died detained in the Ocoa barracks said

With her eyes full of tears and without consolation, the mother of Jose Gregorio Custodiowho died last Monday while being taken to the provincial hospital from the municipal police station San Jose de Ocoaexpressed what were the last words that his son said to him before he died.

“Milanda I’m dying and I’m dying today, the police massacred me”Mrs. Adelita Custodio, better known as Milanda, said that these were the words her son said, looking at her with anguish and asking for a little water because he was thirsty.

The relatives affirmed that José Gregorio’s clothes were bloody and that when they asked the officers to hand them over, they refused.

When he was admitted to the San José hospital, Custodio told his mother that they could not touch him since he was in a lot of pain from the blows inflicted by the police officers who arrested him.

Mrs. Milanda affirmed that she was able to observe the bruises that her son had and that while she was passing her hand, she asked the nurse in charge about the situation. She said that the nurse told her that those bruises were appearing due to an allergy, to which José immediately replied: “Mommy, it’s a lie, the Police massacred me.”

His relatives stated that three days before his deathJosé Gregorio was enjoying with them in “perfect state of health”.

Looking for the real reason death of José Gregorio, since they assure that his health had always been in optimal conditions. They consider that there is a web of lies between the police department and the provincial hospital of Ocoa.

“They are not telling the truth, there is a cat in a bag here. Many things here are hidden and this is not the first time they try to make up a situation, Ocoa is full of liars and gangsters”, said Ricardo Alberto Custodio, brother of José Gregorio.

The mother and brothers of the deceased understand that, if the authorities of the police department did not do anything outside the law, if they have nothing to hide, nor did they mistreat José Gregorio, what is the fear of showing their faces and why? did the authorities make a change of command?

“The colonel never saw each other, the colonel left for Baní. If you have nothing to hide, say: ‘Don’t look, that situation didn’t happen there. We never laid hands on that boy, we took him to the hospital and that’s it, but none of that, they haven’t shown their faces,” said Raquel Custodio, José’s sister.

By the way you leave San Jose de Ocoarelatives and neighbors nicknamed Colonel Santo Santana Vizcaíno, who served as provincial director of the detachment, as “the disappeared.”

José Gregorio Custodio was a happy person, attached to his family, responsible and one hundred percent dedicated to his home, his relatives say.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/22/man-sitting-in-a-sillón-ca728932.jpeg Ricardo Alberto Custodio, brother of José Gregorio (FREE DIARY/ DANIA ACEVEDO&NBSP;)

According to the version of the relatives, three prosecutors visited Mrs. Adelita’s house in search of José Gregorio’s cell phone.

They say that they were aggressive and that they did acts that appeared to be a certain threat if they did not give in to their call.

They affirmed that the prosecutors told them that if they did not obtain what they demanded, they would proceed to seek a search warrant.

“Three prosecutors came here yesterday to look for the cell phone, looking for a cell phone like they were looking for Florián Féliz when he was alive. They threatened us that they were going to look for a search warrant as if putting terror into the family and the ones who are hurt are us, but nobody is stupid, nobody is an asshole, there was a conspiracy there, “said a brother of the deceased.

The relatives of José Gregorio ask the heads of the National Police that they do not want a simple dismissal of the colonel who was in charge of the barracks, without function in the uniformed and imprisoned for killing his relative in an “abusive” way.

Adelita Custodio said that her pain is so great that she has nothing to lose and that they still arrest him, that is not enough because of the excessive mistreatment her son suffered.

“I don’t want transfers for those people (the police), what I want is for them to take off their clothes and arrest me, and I’m still not satisfied with that. And even if they move them around and they don’t take off their clothes, let them leave me here so we can shake hands; hand in hand, because I’m not afraid, I’m an old woman and I don’t mind dying in jail, I’m already paid, “she said annoyed.

According to the police report, Custodio was arrested in the early hours of the 17th and on the night of that same day he would have presented medical difficulties, which is why he was taken to the aforementioned health center where he was allegedly medicated.

The police officers on duty San Jose de Ocoa They said that after Custodio was medicated, they returned him to the cell, to transfer him again to the provincial hospital, where he remained under medical observation until he was declared dead.

The version of the police officers is under investigation.

In a video of the moment of Custodio’s arrest, captured by a security camera, it can be seen that two agents who were part of a motorized patrol took him handcuffed out of a health center where he had barricaded himself, threw him on the pavement, placed their feet over his head and back and kick him while he is face down.

The attack lasts several minutes while two other men observe it, until a police van arrives at the place of arrest, where the detainee is taken to the detachment, accused of alleged gender violence. José Gregorio’s wife said that she called the police, because although she had never attacked her, after having a few drinks, he was restless.

The audiovisual is dated April 17 and records the time at 2:12 in the morning, while the death occurred on the 18th, in the morning hours.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office Ocoa is awaiting the autopsy report to determine the real cause of death. death by Jose Gregorio Custodio.