what the new budget 5G smartphone will look like

Oppo A96 it will thicken the mid-range of smartphones of the Chinese company and, probably, it will do so with a fairly elegant and renewed design compared to previous generations. Waiting for Oppo Find X5 (or X4) e Reno 7, we have to settle for some indiscretion on the A league, already made up of numerous models.









It was to stir the waters a bit Evan Blass, a well-known leaker with proven reliability, who posted a series of rendering by Oppo A96. The images do not simply reveal the design, but also some features that allow us to know – briefly – what we can expect from this device. There ultra-fast connectivity and the use of a dual-sensor camera, suggest the introduction of some significant innovations by Oppo, but we will have to wait to know the technical details to make more concrete hypotheses on this inexpensive smartphone.

Oppo A96, how it’s made

According to the first renders, the new Oppo A96 – in addition to the classic black – should show off very youthful colors: pink it’s a heavenly iridescent towards a shade of purple. The design is made very elegant by the flat edges and slightly rounded corners.

At the front, the Oppo smartphone sports a design punch-hole, with selfie camera inserted in the hole at the top left and the thickness of the lower frame a little more marked than the others. According to rumors, the panel should be a AMOLED, could therefore integrate a fingerprint sensor.

The images also allow you to take a look at the Oppo A96 rear camera setup, which is made up of two sensors supported by artificial intelligence. The two objectives are no longer inserted within a separate black box (the classic “step”), But they are highlighted only by a rectangular outline of a brighter color.

Finally, it would seem to find confirmation of the support for 5G connectivity, which could involve the use of a mid-range processor that integrates this technology.

Oppo A96, when it arrives

When it comes to Oppo, it is always difficult to make assumptions about the date of availability of smartphones. In fact, the Oppo A93, A94 and A95 – all of which are supposed to belong to the same series as the Oppo A96 – have all been launched over the past few months. There are therefore no specific occasions to provide suggestions on a specific period of the year.

As for the prices, Oppo A96 it should settle in the range included between 200 and 300 euros, but we’ll know more when the technical specifications are revealed.