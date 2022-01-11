what the new channel is broadcasting and how to see it

Lovers of cinema and of technology get ready: on January 28th a new channel arrives with a program of movie, completely in 4K and in HDR. This is Sky Cinema 4K and, at launch, it will already offer over 120 films to its viewers including Fast & Furious 9, with Vin Diesel.









But Sky Cinema 4K will certainly not limit itself to broadcasting action films: on the contrary, Sky announces a varied offer that will cover all genres, tastes and ages. In short, the idea is to start ferrying users (all) towards 4K taking advantage of the fact that, in Italy, due to the imminent switch off to the Second generation DVB-T2 Digital Terrestrial Millions of new Smart TVs were sold in just a few months. Of these new televisions several hundred thousand are 4K and can play HDR content. Now, therefore, is the right time to make one major technological effort and start streaming an entire channel in Ultra HD and HDR, but unfortunately, streaming it will still take some time.

What Sky Cinema 4K broadcasts

Between 120 films of Sky Cinema 4K at launch there are titles of all kinds and genres: from Fast & Furious 9 to Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia from the dead, from There was a scam in Hollywood to The Father – Nothing is as it seems, passing through animated films such as The Croods 2 – A new era And despicable Me 2.

There are also many library films such as The Amazing Spider-man, Men In Black, Ghostbusters – Ghostbusters, the restored version of Overtaking by Dino Risi. There is also no shortage of Sky Original titles, such as The Crimes of the BarLume, Cops 2 – A gang of cops, And we like assholes stood and watched, Leave one day in Rome. They will also arrive in February Monster Hunter and the spy story Karim Code.

How to see Sky Cinema 4K

Sky Cinema 4K will be offered at no additional cost to all Sky Cinema customers with activeUltra HD option (even with the HD option only, if the customer has signed up by February 3, 2021).

The transmission of the films will be linear, but only via satellite: it will be possible to see the same films in 4K and HDR also via the Internet, through the Sky Q decoder, but only on demand. The reason is simple: the data flow necessary to transmit a film in high quality, with 4K resolution and in HDR is too heavy to guarantee a linear streaming vision without buffering problems.