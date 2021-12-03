What the new ISTAT data say about work

On Thursday, ISTAT, the National Institute of Statistics, published new data on employment in Italy for the month of October: they show that both employed and unemployed (i.e. people looking for work but not they find it) while inactive people (i.e. people who are not employed and not even looking for a job) have decreased. But the data was heavily commented above all because the growth in employment was almost exclusively for men.

The most significant data on a monthly basis is in fact that in October the 36 thousand more employed persons registered by ISTAT in Italy (with an increase in employment of 0.2%) would all be men.

In reading the ISTAT data, however, it is necessary to pay attention to two important factors: the first is that they are representative data of a statistical sample, therefore to be always taken with a minimum of prudence, and the second is that they are expressed in thousands. Reading the table one could deduce that in the month of October there were zero women employed more than in September, but this is probably not the case: since the value is expressed in thousands, their number will probably be between -500 and 500. Although the figure indicated is zero, the real one indicates that women employed in October they are more or less the same as in September, with fewer than a few hundred female workers.

Compared to September, the increase in the number of people looking for work (+ 2.2%), on the other hand, concerned both men and women, and especially those over 24 years old. The unemployment rate, on the other hand, rose to 9.4% (an increase of 0.2 percentage points), despite the fact that among young people it fell to 28.2% (a decrease of 1.4 percentage points). As regards the variations on an annual basis, the number of employed persons compared to October 2020 grew by 1.7%: the employed today are 390 thousand more than a year ago, but they are still about 200 thousand fewer than in the previous year. February 2020, when the pandemic began. In the last year, both job seekers (-5.6%, equal to 139 thousand fewer people) and inactive people between the ages of 15 and 64 have also decreased (-3.1%, equal to 425 thousand fewer ). On an annual basis, however, the difference between men and women remains quite pronounced: over two thirds of new jobs went to men, who got 271,000 new jobs, while women just 118,000. In percentage terms, employment increased by 2.1 points for men and 1.2 points for women. Similar figures for the drop in unemployment: there are 117 thousand fewer unemployed among men and only 22 thousand among women.